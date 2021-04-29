Pierre Subeh: The Young Immigrant Who Used His Marketing Influence to Make April The National Arab American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, there are nearly 4-million Arab Americans residing in the United States according to data from the Arab American Institute (AAI). In a time where inclusivity has never been more relevant and necessary—celebrating Middle Eastern heritage is critical in combating post-9/11 anti-Arab sentiments and recognizing the social difficulties that Arab Americans face every day in their communities. For decades, the Arab America Foundation worked on state-level changes to make April the National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM), but a federal recognition was never accomplished, Arab-Americans are somehow always left out of the picture for racial justice. As a prominently Muslim region, Muslims roughly make 25% of the world population, yet they are barely represented in Western media, award shows, and literature work.



Pierre Subeh, an editorial shot for the business expert who made history for the Arab-American community Pierre Subeh, the man behind the 250+ billboards that made Arab American Heritage Month recognized by the White House

Pierre Subeh, a 22-year-old Syrian immigrant who made it his life's work to fight for equality and representation of his heritage in Western society knew that a change can be done if technology and marketing is cultivated for positive social change. He made it his mission to fight for NAAHM and make it recognized on a federal level using his influence in the marketing industry. His team helped big brands reach millions of customers, and he wanted to examine what marketing would do to a cause. Pierre is an author, business expert, and award-winning executive producer; X Network, the marketing & research firm he founded has served clients like Apple, Starbucks, Pepsi, and Abbott Laboratories. He has been featured for his business expertise on Forbes, CNBC, and The New York Post.



During the month of April 2021, history was made as Pierre's publicity campaign influenced the recognition of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and even The White House under the Biden-Harris administration, the first recognition by a sitting president. Pierre orchestrated a self-funded social awareness campaign with over 250 billboards across the country showcasing the rich Middle-Eastern culture and requesting that the Federal government recognize the month of April as the National Arab American Heritage Month. His campaign was a success as president Biden congratulated them on the celebration of NAAHM in a public letter.

This campaign is the beginning of social change through the use of marketing and business resources. Pierre has pledged to continue to use his marketing firm for good moving forward. He is currently working on a new book to be released later this year.

Contact:

Pierre Subeh

+1 (305) 497 9485

[email protected]

SOURCE The NAAHM Committee