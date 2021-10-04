Pillows Market size to grow by $ 11.58 bn at 5.96% CAGR|8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com & Casper Sleep Inc. to play Key Vendors |17000+ Technavio Reports

The pillows market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This study identifies the rising demand for cervical pillows as one of the prime reasons driving the pillows market growth during the next few years. However, health issues related to low-quality pillows may hamper the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Cotton pillows, Memory foam pillows, Down and feather pillows, and Other pillows) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This pillow market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pillows market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

8 Hours LLC

AISleep.com

Casper Sleep Inc.

Comfy Quilts Ltd.

Czech Feather and Down Co.

H.I.G. Capital LLC

Headleveler

Hollander Sleep Products LLC

SpaceFoam.com

Throwboy

Pillows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, SpaceFoam.com, and Throwboy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

