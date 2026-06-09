Pillr Health Acquires Cooper Strategy to Deepen Pharmacy Support for U.S. Hospitals and Health Systems

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillr Health, a leading provider of software and tech-enabled services that optimize pharmacy operations, today announced that it has acquired Cooper Strategy. Based in Jupiter, Fla., Cooper Strategy helps covered entities capture 340B savings used to fund care for underserved patients. The acquisition marks another step in Pillr Health's expansion since partnering with strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners earlier this year.

Together, Pillr Health and Cooper Strategy offer hospitals, health systems and community health centers a platform of solutions designed to strengthen their pharmacy programs. With services spanning split billing, contract pharmacy administration, entity-owned pharmacy management, referral capture, compliance support and pharmacy optimization, the combined organization will help providers improve their pharmacy performance and uncover savings they can reinvest in caring for uninsured, low-income patients.

Together, we will deliver even greater value to providers caring for our country's most vulnerable patients Post this

"Like us, Cooper Strategy is deeply committed to helping hospitals, health systems and community health centers maximize the impact of their pharmacy programs in today's increasingly challenging regulatory environment. Together, we will deliver even greater value to providers who depend on these programs to care for our country's most vulnerable patients and communities," said Skip Devanny, chief executive officer of Pillr Health.

Thomas Bednarek, chief executive officer of Cooper Strategy, added: "Joining Pillr Health is an exciting next chapter for Cooper Strategy and the clients we serve. As part of Pillr Health, we will be able to bring our clients expanded resources, broader technology capabilities and additional solutions, all built on the same trusted, high-touch service they expect from us."

Bednarek will continue to lead the Cooper Strategy team as the organizations bring their capabilities together. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pillr Health

Pillr Health is dedicated to transforming health care through cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize resources and improve patient outcomes. The company specializes in 340B program administration, helping hospitals and health systems maximize performance in the federal outpatient drug pricing program, which provides discounts to organizations serving uninsured, low-income and vulnerable patient populations. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Pillr Health serves more than 500 health care organizations nationwide through its comprehensive platform of software, analytics and managed pharmacy offerings.

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SOURCE Pillr Health