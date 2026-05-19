Pillr Health Acquires CaptureRx, Expanding Pharmacy Solutions to More Health Care Organizations

Acquisition extends Pillr Health's reach to over 500 hospitals, health systems and health centers, strengthening pharmacy programs that deliver care to underserved patients

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillr Health, a leading provider of software and tech-enabled services that optimize pharmacy operations, today announced it has acquired CaptureRx, a 340B technology and services organization based in San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition expands Pillr Health's platform of pharmacy solutions to support more than 500 hospitals, health systems and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) nationwide.

With this acquisition, CaptureRx's customers gain access to Pillr Health's comprehensive suite of services designed to strengthen the performance of their pharmacy programs and 340B initiatives amid an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Pillr Health's integrated platform of software, analytics and advisory services provides them with split billing, contract pharmacy administration, entity-owned pharmacy management, referral capture, compliance support and pharmacy optimization programs.

Skip Devanny, chief executive officer of Pillr Health, who will lead the combined organization, said: "We are proud to welcome and serve the hospitals, health systems and community health centers that have been supported by CaptureRx for more than 20 years. They are the front door to care for millions of Americans, and we are committed to advancing their important work with the full strength of our pharmacy solutions and expertise."

With CaptureRx, Pillr Health will expand its ability to support covered entities in strengthening their pharmacy programs as they navigate mounting requirements for the 340B federal drug pricing program. This program enables eligible hospitals, health systems and FQHCs to purchase outpatient medication at significantly reduced prices, generating savings that fund care for uninsured, low-income and vulnerable patients.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pillr Health

Pillr Health is dedicated to transforming health care through cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize resources and improve patient outcomes. The company specializes in 340B program administration, helping hospitals and health systems maximize performance in the federal outpatient drug pricing program, which provides discounts to organizations serving uninsured, low-income and vulnerable patient populations. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Pillr Health serves more than 500 health care organizations nationwide through its comprehensive platform of software, analytics and managed pharmacy offerings.

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SOURCE Pillr Health