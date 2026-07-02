PILOT PHOTONICS AWARDED €10.4 MILLION FROM EUROPEAN INNOVATION COUNCIL

DUBLIN, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin based integrated photonics firm, Pilot Photonics, have been approved for a recommended investment of up to €10.4m from the Horizon Europe European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

Left to right: Enterprise Ireland Senior Advisor Digital Technologies Melissa Feddis, Enterprise Ireland National Director for Horizon Europe Kevin Burke, Pilot Photonics CTO Frank Smyth, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, and Pilot Photonics CEO, William Oppermann.

A major transition from electronics to photonics is on the way, with more devices taking up light-based circuits in lieu of the traditional electronic circuits. These photonic circuits are more power efficient, allow higher bandwidth signal processing, and enable completely new applications which are otherwise impossible. Pilot Photonics has developed patented photonic chip technology that uses laser light to generate exceptionally pure wireless signals, essential for AI data centres, satellite communications, 5G and 6G mobile networks, and other strategic applications. The company's innovation is not only technical but also commercial.

The integration of photonic components into compact, cost-effective, production-scalable chips lowers the barrier of entry for critical industries. Data servers have already adopted photonic integrated circuits to better handle the bandwidth demands of AI. Commercially driven space exploration ("New Space") has also turned to photonic chips to help reduce the size, weight, and power consumption of its systems. Pilot Photonics' technology has already received validation from leading international customers within both markets.

The EIC Accelerator support comes at a critical stage for Pilot Photonics as demand grows for advanced photonic chip technologies. The funding will support Pilot Photonics' next phase of growth, including product qualification, high-volume manufacture, and expansion of the team in Ireland and internationally.

As Part of the EU's Horizon Europe 2021-2027 Research and Innovation Programme, the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Programme is Europe's flagship programme for the financing and growth of deeptech startup and scaleup companies, providing grant funding of up to €2.5 million combined with an equity investment ranging from €0.5 to €10 million in a blended finance offer.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke said: "Pilot Photonics is making great advancements in the strategic area of semiconductor technology, contributing to Europe's digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy in the critical areas of 6G mobile networks, satellite and space systems and secure communications. The investment secured is a testament to the innovation and dedication of the Pilot Photonics team. I would like to congratulate William, Frank, and the team at Pilot Photonics on this investment and wish Pilot Photonics every success as their innovation evolves and the business grows."

William Oppermann, CEO, Pilot Photonics said: "Being selected by the European Innovation Council is a major endorsement of Pilot Photonics' technology, team, and commercial ambition. This support gives us the platform to move from breakthrough innovation to industrial scale-up, building a stronger team in Ireland, qualifying our products for global customers, and establishing the supply chain required to compete internationally."

Enterprise Ireland leads the National Support Network for Horizon Europe which includes supporting Irish deep tech companies to compete for and secure funding in the highly competitive EIC funding programmes.

Kevin Burke, National Director for Horizon Europe at Enterprise Ireland, said: "This award from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Programme is international recognition of the breakthrough nature of Pilot Photonics' technology, the progress the team have already made in commercialising their products, and the potential to now scale their business globally. Our support for deeptech companies like Pilot Photonics through our EIC National Contact Point Support team is very much aligned with Enterprise Ireland's strategy of connecting Irish companies to transformational finance to start, compete, scale, and connect nationally and internationally."

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SOURCE Pilot Photonics