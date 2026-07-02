Pilot Recruiting Source Analysis: Quality Over Quantity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest reports reinforce a critical principle of successful recruiting indicating that the number of applications received is far less important than the number of qualified candidates who advance through the hiring process. As competition for experienced Part 135 pilots continues to increase, recruiting efforts must focus on platforms that consistently produce high-quality applicants rather than simply generating application volume.

The data clearly identifies LinkedIn and the NICHOLAS AIR Careers Website as the organization's highest-performing recruiting channels. LinkedIn generated approximately 40% of all applications and accounted for nearly one-third of all active candidates, making it the strongest overall recruiting source. The NICHOLAS AIR Careers Website produced roughly 30% of all applications while also contributing nearly one-third of active candidates, demonstrating one of the highest conversion rates among all recruiting platforms. Applicants who seek out the company directly are generally more familiar with NICHOLAS AIR's culture, fleet, and operational standards, resulting in a significantly stronger pool of qualified candidates

BizJets, while representing a much smaller share of the applicant pool, continues to deliver a favorable percentage of qualified candidates and remains a valuable supplemental recruiting resource for experienced corporate aviation professionals.

Conversely, Indeed has proven to be the least effective recruiting platform in this reporting period. Although it generated nearly one-quarter of all pilot applications, it produced only about 14% of the active candidates, while approximately 92% of applicants sourced through Indeed were ultimately rejected. This disproportionately high rejection rate increases recruiter workload, extends screening timelines, and consumes valuable administrative resources without producing a meaningful return on investment.

The rejection analysis provides additional insight into current hiring challenges. Nearly half of all rejections were attributed to applicants lacking recent flight experience, making it the single largest disqualifying factor. Other common reasons included duplicate applications, employment history concerns, insufficient Part 135 experience, and Pilot Records Database (PRD) issues. These trends indicate that future recruiting efforts should focus more narrowly on active corporate and Part 135 pilots rather than broad aviation audiences.

Based on these findings, NICHOLAS AIR will continue prioritizing investments in LinkedIn, the NICHOLAS AIR Careers Website, and other targeted professional recruiting channels while reassessing the value of Indeed. By directing recruiting resources toward platforms that consistently produce qualified applicants, the company can improve hiring efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and continue building a world-class pilot workforce capable of supporting NICHOLAS AIR's continued growth.

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in luxury private aviation and Home-Based Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned and operated air travel provider led by its original Pilot, Founder, and CEO. The company operates the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Private Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite Part 135 Pilot career development programs.

Media Contact:

Paxton Song

[email protected]

www.nicholasair.com

SOURCE Nicholas Air