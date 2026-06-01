NICHOLAS AIR Launches 10-Year Anniversary Jet Card Awarding Personal Jet Cards to Veteran Aviators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR launches its 10-Year Anniversary Jet Card by awarding a personal Jet Card to a senior Captain on his 10th Anniversary with the company. The renowned leader in luxury private aviation recently announced its new 10-Year Anniversary Jet Card, an industry-leading initiative designed to honor and reward the company's longest-serving aviators. Under the new program, pilots reaching an esteemed decade of excellence with NICHOLAS AIR are awarded their very own Jet Card, which allows them to experience the fleet's elite tier of private travel from the cabin instead of the cockpit.

The program underscores NICHOLAS AIR's commitment to retaining its top-tier aviation talent. By transforming the very best pilots into brand Members, the company offers a unique reward that mirrors the exact standard of excellence these aviators deliver to its passengers.

Celebrating the program's debut, NICHOLAS AIR recognized Phenom 300 Captain Robert "Rob" Milner as the first recipient of the longevity award. Captain Milner's career embodies the discipline and precision the program aims to celebrate.

As a Veteran of the United States Air Force, Captain Milner spent over eight years forging a foundation of strict professionalism and mission focus. Following his military career, he served as a flight instructor, flew specialized pipeline patrols in a Cessna Caravan, and managed corporate operations in the Pilatus PC-12. Rob joined NICHOLAS AIR in 2016 as a PC-12 Captain, subsequently transitioning to the Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 airframes as the fleet evolved.

Across his decade of service, Rob has become one of the operation's most trusted constants, known for providing elite service and quiet confidence to NICHOLAS AIR Members. Based in Houston, Texas, alongside his wife Karin and their three daughters, Rob can now enjoy the skies with his family utilizing his new Jet Card.

"Our pilots are the backbone of the NICHOLAS AIR experience," said Brian Portera, Chief Pilot of NICHOLAS AIR. "The 10-Year Anniversary Jet Card Program is our way of thanking elite and tenured Captains like Rob Milner who have dedicated years to upholding our uncompromising safety and service standards. We are proud to welcome him as an official Member."

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in luxury private aviation and Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned air travel provider led by its original Pilot, Founder, and CEO. The company operates one of the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Private Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite Part 135 Pilot home-based career development programs.

Media Contact:

Paxton Song

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www.nicholasair.com

SOURCE Nicholas Air