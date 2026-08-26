Pinea Pi Opens Pre-Orders: Defining the Edge AI Device for the AI-Native Generation

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, today announced that its first edge AI node will launch on Kickstarter in late September, with the campaign running through late October. Reservations starting in late August, early supporters can reserve theirs with a $30 deposit at www.pineapi.com. Pinea Pi is a personal AI node that lives on your desk: it can see, hear, think, and communicate — with all intelligence running locally on the device. No data ever leaves the device, and it works offline.

Pinea Pi

The United States is home to nearly 30 million one-person businesses, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Industry reports further indicate that roughly 74% of solopreneurs already use AI in their daily work. Yet cloud API bills, data-privacy compliance, and latency remain common hurdles. Pinea Pi is built for the AI-native generation — makers, AI developers, and tech enthusiasts, as well as independent professionals leveraging AI in their work:

Makers: rewrite hardware behavior in natural language and connect robots and peripherals — intent translates directly into physical action.

rewrite hardware behavior in natural language and connect robots and peripherals — intent translates directly into physical action. AI developers: run mainstream open-source models locally, replacing hundreds of dollars of monthly cloud API costs with a one-time hardware investment.

run mainstream open-source models locally, replacing hundreds of dollars of monthly cloud API costs with a one-time hardware investment. Independent professionals and creators: client data never leaves the device — compliant and auditable — while full-duplex voice and real-time multimodal interaction run locally with zero latency.

Just as the iPhone defined what a smartphone looks like, Pinea Pi aims to define what an edge AI device looks like — turning edge intelligence from abstract benchmarks into something you can experience, evaluate, and own. Pinea Pi is available in Lite and Pro versions, with early-bird pricing at $1,999 for Lite and $2,999 for Pro.

"Intelligence doesn't have to live in the cloud. It should sit on your desk, on call," said the Pinea Pi team. "Pinea Pi equips an individual with a full local AI team — always on and entirely theirs."

About Pinea Pi: Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, builds edge AI nodes that work offline with auditable privacy, guided by the belief "AI at edge. Intelligence on call." Its core model capabilities come from the MiniCPM series by the OpenBMB open-source community — whose mission is to bring large models to every household — and Pinea Pi is the hardware extension of that open ecosystem. Learn more: www.pineapi.com

SOURCE Pinea Pi