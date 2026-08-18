Pinnacle Business Systems Announces Leadership Transition as Rob Anderson Retires After 27 Years; David Traxler Named CEO

EDMOND, Okla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS) and Pinnacle Business Systems (PBS) announce that Rob Anderson will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Business Systems following 27 years of leadership with the company. David Traxler has been named CEO of Pinnacle Business Systems, effective immediately.

Anderson joined Pinnacle Business Systems in 1999 and has played an instrumental role in transforming the company from an organization primarily focused on IBM solutions into the diversified technology solutions provider it is today. Under his leadership, PBS significantly expanded its capabilities, customer and partner relationships, and market presence while building a culture centered on its employees and customers.

Anderson will remain involved with the organization in an advisory capacity over the next several months, supporting the leadership transition as well as several key initiatives and events.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to lead PBS and work alongside so many talented people over the past 27 years," said Anderson. "When I joined Pinnacle in 1999, we were a $6 million company selling primarily IBM. To look at what this team has built and what PBS has become today makes me incredibly proud. I will always be one of the biggest supporters of this company and, most importantly, its people."

David Traxler Named CEO

Traxler has been a longtime leader within the organization, most recently serving as Partner and Senior Vice President of Sales. His extensive leadership experience across Pinnacle Business Systems and Pinnacle Technology Solutions, along with his deep understanding of the company's employees, customers, partners and culture, provides important continuity as he assumes the role of CEO. Traxler will continue leading Pinnacle Business Systems' growth while building on the strong foundation established over the company's history. He will also help identify opportunities for greater collaboration and expanded capabilities across the broader Pinnacle Technology Solutions family.

About Pinnacle Business Systems

Pinnacle Business Systems is a technology solutions provider helping organizations design, implement and manage innovative technology solutions that support their business objectives. Through long-standing relationships with leading technology partners and a commitment to exceptional customer service, PBS provides expertise and solutions to organizations across a wide range of industries.

About Pinnacle Technology Solutions

Pinnacle Technology Solutions is a family of technology companies focused on delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service and long-term value to customers. Through its portfolio of businesses, PTS brings together expertise, capabilities and strategic partnerships to help organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their business goals.

For the latest updates, industry insights, and to learn more about how Pinnacle Technology Solutions can help your business, visit our website at www.pinnacletg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pinnacle Technology Solutions