Pioneer Human Services Reports 6% Recidivism, 74% Diversion Success Rates, Outperforms National Trends

Pioneer's integrated services drive significantly stronger public safety outcomes than traditional justice system approaches.

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Human Services shared today new outcomes data showing that clients participating in Pioneer's reentry and support services experienced a recidivism rate of just 6 percent and a 74 percent diversion rate with no new arrests more than one year after participants received services, demonstrating a significant disruption in the cycle of justice system in Washington state.

These outcomes, outlined in the organization's most recent Impact Report, significantly exceed national averages. According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, nearly half of individuals released from federal prison are rearrested within eight years, and more than 30 percent are rearrested within the first three years. While outcomes vary across jurisdictions, many jurisdictions report success rates between 40 and 60 percent, depending on available support. Pioneer's results demonstrate what is possible when evidence-based services are paired with long-term stability support.

"The evidence is clear: cycling people through jail is expensive and has limited impact on public safety," said Anthony Wright, CEO of Pioneer Human Services. "Our data shows that when we invest in people, we drive the systemic change required to reduce incarceration and improve public safety."

Pioneer's model is strengthened by its mission-driven social enterprise businesses, which create meaningful employment opportunities for individuals overcoming barriers to stability across aerospace manufacturing, distribution and food service operations.

Today, more than 60 percent of leadership roles within Pioneer's social enterprises are held by people who initially came to the organization facing barriers to employment, including incarceration. Many have advanced into long-term careers, demonstrating the power of second chances and the value they bring to employers and communities.

"Our impact begins with a simple belief: people deserve the opportunity to succeed," Wright added. "Some of our strongest leaders and dedicated workers are people who have been impacted by the justice system. When communities invest in their success, everyone benefits: families, employers and taxpayers."



Each year, Pioneer manufactures more than 900,000 aerospace parts while creating career opportunities for individuals who often face significant barriers to employment because of conviction histories. The organization currently operates more than 35 programs across Washington state and continues expanding partnerships with jurisdictions seeking more effective responses to behavioral health challenges, substance use disorders, and low level criminal offenses.

The second quarter Impact Report illustrates how Pioneer's integrated approach creates measurable outcomes that extend well beyond the individuals served, including stronger public safety, increased workforce participation, reduced justice system involvement and lower long- term public costs.

About Pioneer Human Services

Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise working to eradicate mass incarceration through innovative approaches to diversion, reentry, housing, treatment, and employment. The organization operates programs across Washington state and mission-driven businesses that create employment opportunities for individuals overcoming barriers to stability and economic mobility.

Learn more at www.PioneerHumanServices.org.

Contact: Nanette Sorich, Communications Manager

206-766-7034

SOURCE Pioneer Human Services