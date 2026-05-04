New Data Shows a Better Path Than Incarceration

Pioneer Human Services Releases First Quarterly Impact Report

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Human Services today released its first Quarterly Impact Report, highlighting a 75.4% diversion success rate and a 3.2% recidivism rate - a clear, data-driven demonstration of what works to reduce incarceration and improve outcomes. The results reflect outcomes from its programs throughout Washington state.

At a time when the United States spends an estimated $445 billion each year on incarceration, the report highlights a more effective path forward – including a demonstrating that most participants avoid deeper justice-system involvement while building stability through treatment, housing and economic opportunity.

"This is proof of concept," said Anthony Wright, CEO of Pioneer Human Services. "When we invest in people – not just punishment – we see better outcomes. Less system involvement. More stability. Stronger communities."

A Different Model — And Better Results

Pioneer's model brings together diversion, reentry, social enterprise and advocacy into a single, coordinated strategy focused on long-term outcomes.

Through its social enterprise model, Pioneer not only creates jobs but generates revenue to sustain and scale solutions, allowing the organization to reinvest in programs that support long-term stability and reduce reliance on systems that perpetuate incarceration.

Instead of cycling people through jails and prisons, diversion programs connect individuals to behavioral health care, housing and economic opportunity, addressing the root causes that drive justice-system involvement.

For Leroy, a participant in Pioneer's Snohomish County Diversion Center, that shift changed everything.

"I had a history of arrests and my probation officer gave me a choice — diversion or jail," he said. "I chose diversion. I got treatment, housing and a job. Now when police see me, they're stunned by how much my life has changed."

What the Data Show

When people have access to support and opportunity, outcomes improve. Participants in Pioneer's programs are:

More likely to engage in treatment

More likely to secure stable housing

More likely to gain and maintain employment

Less likely to return to the justice system

"Public safety is built when people have a real path forward," Wright said. "This report shows what happens when that path exists."

Driving System-Level Change

The Quarterly Impact Report is part of Pioneer's broader effort to demonstrate what works and scale solutions that reduce incarceration.

By publishing results regularly, Pioneer is advancing a more transparent, accountable approach to public safety – one grounded in outcomes, not assumptions.

Read the full report

About Pioneer Human Services

Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise working to eradicate mass incarceration through innovative approaches to diversion, reentry, and employment. Pioneer operates more than 35 programs across Washington state and runs mission-driven businesses that create jobs for individuals facing barriers to employment.

Learn more at: www.PioneerHumanServices.org.

Contact: Nanette Sorich, Communications Manager

Phone: 206-766-7034

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pioneer Human Services