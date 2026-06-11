Pioneering Higher Education Technology Firm Stellic Named 2026 Student Success Platform of the Year

Award-winning platform is now helping more than 1 million students navigate complex academic journeys, make informed decisions, and chart clearer pathways to graduation and career success

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellic—the developer of the popular academic planning and degree management platform that now serves more than 1 million students across more than 100 colleges and universities—today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Student Success Platform of the Year" award by EdTech Breakthrough. The award program, now in its eighth year, recognizes breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns from K-12 and higher education to corporate L&D and lifelong learning.

"Every student makes hundreds of decisions on the way to a degree, and most of them are harder than they should be," said Sabih Bin Wasi, co-founder and CEO of Stellic. "The information exists, it's just not connected in a way students, or staff, can actually use. That's the problem our team and our partners show up to work on every day. This recognition reflects the real demand for that kind of clarity in higher education, and our dedication to delivering it."

At a time when more than 40 million Americans have some college but no credential, and student pathways increasingly span multiple institutions, transfer credits, and learning experiences, navigating higher education has become more complex than ever. Students are often asked to make high-stakes academic decisions with information scattered across disconnected systems, creating barriers that can delay progress and derail completion.

Stellic brings critical information together in a student-facing platform that helps learners understand degree requirements, track progress, evaluate transfer credits, identify the right courses and connect with support before small obstacles become significant barriers to completion. The platform helps students make the hundreds of decisions that shape their college experience with greater confidence by providing a clear view of their progress, options, and opportunities, while giving institutions the insights needed to remove barriers and improve outcomes. Stellic's suite of tools includes Progress for degree management, Care for proactive advising, and Explore for transfer credit evaluation.

Stellic is redefining academic planning and degree management by helping institutions connect the data, decisions, and support systems that shape a student's path from enrollment through graduation. Colleges and universities are seeing measurable results using the platform.

At Santa Monica College, the platform helped identify more than 5,400 previously unrecognized degrees and certificates, expanding recognition of student achievement. At Carnegie Mellon University, approximately 80% of students use Stellic to navigate degree requirements and academic planning. At Texas Christian University, 90% student adoption has supported more than 40,000 academic planning actions and 23,000 advising appointments, helping create a more connected and proactive advising experience.

Over the past year, more than 14 million interactions moved through the Stellic platform, including 11.5 million student sessions and 2.5 million faculty and staff sessions. Those interactions represent students mapping degree pathways, evaluating transfer credits, selecting courses, tracking progress toward graduation, and making the everyday decisions that determine whether they stay on track.

The recognition caps a year of continued growth and momentum for Stellic. Today, more than 100 colleges and universities—including community colleges, public and private institutions, and leading research universities—rely on Stellic's platform to help students make informed decisions, navigate degree requirements, and stay on track to completion.

EdTech Breakthrough's competitive selection process, evaluated by a panel of industry experts, assesses entries across six core criteria—innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. This year's award program drew a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries, with thousands of entries evaluated across categories spanning the full learner lifecycle—from student engagement and classroom management to workforce development, corporate learning, and postsecondary student success.

For more information on how to work with Stellic or request a demo, visit stellic.com.

About Stellic. Stellic is a leading student success and academic planning platform used by over 100 higher education institutions worldwide and more than 1 million students. The company empowers students, advisors, and administrators with modern tools to streamline degree progress, automate transfer evaluations, and make data-informed decisions that drive completion and engagement. Learn more at www.stellic.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough: Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE Stellic