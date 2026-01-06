Built In Selects Higher Education Technology Company as a Top Startup to Work For in San Francisco

Founded by a first-generation college graduate, Stellic is now helping break down barriers to college access and completion for more than 1 million students with suite of degree management, advising and student transfer solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellic—the developer of the innovative academic planning and degree management platform that now serves more than 1 million students across more than 90 colleges and universities—today announced that it has been recognized by Built In as a member of its selective "Best Startups to Work For in San Francisco'' 2026 list . The award program, now in its eighth year, honors U.S.-headquartered companies offering exceptional total rewards packages, including competitive salaries, attractive benefits, and culture initiatives that support and engage employees.

"We're excited to be recognized as one of Built In's Best Startups to Work For in San Francisco," said Sabih Bin Wasi, co-founder and CEO of Stellic. "From the start, we've been intentional about building a culture rooted in curiosity, ownership, and empathy, where people can do work that matters. When our team is supported and growing, it helps us create real impact for the students and institutions we serve."

Built In's competitive selection process evaluates companies based on criteria that matter most to high-performing tech talent, including workplace culture, opportunities for professional growth, benefits and compensation, and a company's overall commitment to supporting employee success. Based on these criteria, Stellic was selected as one of just 50 startups in San Francisco to receive this recognition, highlighting the company's dedication to building a supportive, growth-oriented workplace for its employees.

Since its founding in 2016, Stellic has grown from a small, student-founded startup into a thriving education technology company with more than 90 employees, headquartered in San Francisco with remote teams across the United States and Pakistan. Rooted in a ground up understanding of the student journey and barriers that today's students face, the company is redefining academic planning and degree management so colleges can more clearly see—and more effectively support—the pathways students take from enrollment through graduation.

Stellic's company culture encourages employees to focus on curiosity and ownership, and team members are encouraged to continue challenging themselves—while taking full ownership of their impact and the work they do to drive the company forward. The company also offers a robust benefits package that includes market-aligned compensation with equity, comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage, generous parental leave, flexible paid time off, and retirement planning.

Today, more than 90 institutions now rely on Stellic as the backbone of their student success strategy, equipping faculty, advisors, and students with its suite of tools—including Progress for degree management, Care for proactive advising and roster management, and Explore for transfer evaluation.

With more than 11.5 million student sessions hosted on the platform this year and 2.5 million sessions logged by faculty and staff, users across institutions are supported by Stellic, so they can remove friction across the student lifecycle and build more transparent, accessible pathways to graduation. By partnering closely with colleges and leaders in enrollment management, advising, and academic affairs, Stellic has introduced integrated pathway and planning tools that help students and transfer learners understand the requirements, options, and opportunities that lead to timely completion.

Led by Sabih Bin Wasi , a first-generation immigrant and first-generation college student, Stellic began as a student venture during his time at Carnegie Mellon University. Today, the company works with institutions of every type and size, including community colleges, public and private universities, and major research institutions.

For more information on job opportunities with Stellic, visit stellic.com/careers .

About Stellic. Stellic is a leading student success and academic planning platform used by over 90 higher education institutions worldwide and more than 1 million students. The company empowers students, advisors, and administrators with modern tools to streamline degree progress, automate transfer evaluations, and make data-informed decisions that drive completion and engagement. Learn more at www.stellic.com .

About Built In. Built In is the AI-powered career platform that connects innovative companies with professionals navigating their careers in a world reshaped by AI. For candidates, we provide AI-driven job recommendations and resources that support smarter career decisions. For employers, we deliver the only recruitment and employer reputation platform that helps companies measure and shape their reputation in AI search so they can be visible, trusted, and chosen by top talent.

