Piramal Pharma Solutions Expands Peptide API Facility with Advanced Spray Drying Suite

Piramal Pharma Solutions has added a new spray drying suite with Band 5 containment capacity at its dedicated peptide facility in Turbhe, India, equipped with its own air handling units, nitrogen supply, and control systems.

The new suite empowers Turbhe to support the formulation of challenging molecules, including peptides, HPAPIs, and other biomolecules.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions ("PPS"), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), has launched a state-of-the-art spray drying suite at its dedicated peptide development and manufacturing facility in Turbhe, India. This strategic expansion enables PPS to address the complex formulation challenges associated with peptides and other complex molecules and support the growing demand for these innovative molecules.

Dr. Jordi Bacardit, Global Technical Lead on Peptides PPS Turbhe Spray Dry Equipment

Spray drying transforms liquid formulations into dry powders in a single step, enabling drug developers to enhance bioavailability, achieve precise particle size, and process sensitive compounds safely. This technique is especially critical for peptides, which are unstable at high temperatures and often require strict control over particle properties. Its gentle and efficient nature enables drug developers to improve solubility, streamline scale-up, and increase speed, all while preserving the molecular integrity of their peptide API.

The new spray drying suite operates as a closed-loop system, equipped with its own inert gas supply and advanced safety measures, including specialized HVAC, airlocked entries and exits, operator isolation, and a dedicated cleaning area. This enables the safe handling of potent compounds and organic solvents requiring up to Band 5 containment. To further strengthen these capabilities, the processing area maintains ISO Class 8 (Class 100,000) cleanliness standards, ensuring strict control of the environment throughout operations.

Engineered for small-volume, high potency batches, the unit supports a feed rate of up to 1 liter per hour. It can spray dry highly concentrated solutions — even those with up to 30% water content — making it particularly valuable for the formulation of biomolecules and large peptides. Under optimal conditions, the suite can also be leveraged for low-volume small-molecule formulations.

"Peptides present some of the most intricate formulation challenges in pharmaceutical development, owing to their inherent instability and sensitivity to processing conditions," said Dr. Jordi Bacardit, Global Technical Lead on Peptides and Member of the Science Collective at PPS. "Spray drying addresses these distinct challenges by allowing tight control over key components like temperature and solvent environment. With the addition of the spray drying suite at Turbhe, we can help our partners bring stable, high-quality peptide formulations to patients in need worldwide."

With peptides and other complex molecules playing an increasingly vital role in modern pharmaceuticals, this spray drying expansion further positions PPS as a trusted partner across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

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About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.