Pirate's Booty Helps Families Say "Yes" to Imaginative Play This Summer with Captain Bob's Summer Quest

A 2025 study recently showed a clear decline in unstructured play in children's daily lives, with many children today spending significantly more time in digital environments than previous generations. Researchers noted that unstructured play was consistently linked with positive developmental outcomes including creativity, imagination, emotional regulation, and stronger social interactions with peers.

Created to help families discover captivating summer activities they can easily do together and encourage hands-on play, Captain Bob's Summer Quest transforms everyday play into opportunities for adventure.

To bring Captain Bob's Summer Quest to life, Pirate's Booty brand partnered with actress, comedian and mom Ellie Kemper alongside digital creator and expert babysitter Chelsea Anderson to share easy, playful ways families can spark imagination and adventure throughout the summer.

brand partnered with actress, comedian and mom Ellie Kemper alongside digital creator and expert babysitter Chelsea Anderson to share easy, playful ways families can spark imagination and adventure throughout the summer. Inspired by their own experiences, both contributed to approachable activity ideas designed to encourage creativity, connection and hands-on fun for both indoor and outdoor play.

"Pirate's Booty's Summer Quest, inspired by our own Captain Bob, was built around a simple idea: helping families find easy ways to connect through play," said Eric Bowers, VP of Salty Marketing, The Hershey Company. "We know that meaningful moments don't require elaborate plans – just opportunities to explore, create, and spend time together."

Families can step into Captain Bob and his parrot sidekick Crunchy's world through simple summer adventures easy-to-try prompts and imaginative activities designed to encourage creativity, exploration and playful family moments.

"As a lifelong babysitter, I've learned that the best activities and snacks are the ones adults secretly enjoy just as much as the kids do," said Chelsea Anderson. "Those shared moments are where the magic happens."

Sparking Playful Summer Adventures

Captain Bob's Summer Quest includes a variety of activities families can enjoy throughout the summer, with options for both indoor and outdoor play:

Create A Compass

Chalk Cove

'Aye-Aye' Spy

"As a parent and fan of Pirate's Booty, I love how the brand continues to create family-friendly ideas that spark connection and help bring kids and parents together in meaningful ways," said Ellie Kemper.

Playful Flavor Meets Parent-Approved Ingredients

Pirate's Booty continues to deliver the fun kids love and the qualities parents love through baked-not-fried puffs made with real cheese and no artificial colors, making it a snack families can feel good about sharing.

Earlier this year, Pirate's Booty released a new look for its entire portfolio and its Aged White Cheddar flavor now has even more cheese that families love.

Captain Bob's Summer Quest will be available as a free download at piratesbooty.com in July.

FAQs

What is Captain Bob's Summer Quest?

Captain Bob's Summer Quest is a collection of playful, engaging activities designed to help families create easy summer adventures together through art and coloring, science, resourcefulness, and imaginative games.

Who partnered with Pirate's Booty on Captain Bob's Summer Quest?

Pirate's Booty brand partnered with actress, comedian and mom Ellie Kemper alongside digital creator and expert babysitter Chelsea Anderson to help inspire playful, low-lift summer activities for families.

What kinds of activities are included in Captain Bob's Summer Quest?

The Quest includes Create A Compass, Chalk Cove, 'Aye-Aye' Spy, and other imaginative activities families can easily participate in at home and beyond.

Where can families download Captain Bob's Summer Quest?

Families will be able to download Captain Bob's Summer Quest for free at piratesbooty.com in July.

What's new with Pirate's Booty?

Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice & Corn Puffs now has even more cheese. Blended with more real aged white cheddar, each bite ignites a taste adventure as thrilling as a high-seas treasure hunt.

What makes Pirate's Booty a family friendly snack?

Pirate's Booty brand features baked-not-fried puffs are made with real cheese and no artificial colors, delivering the flavor kids love and qualities parents feel good about. Easy to pack, easy to share, and now featuring even more cheesy flavor, Pirate's Booty brand keeps kids snacking happy and helps fuel fun wherever summer adventures take families.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

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Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

SOURCE The Hershey Company