Piston Foundation Doubles Scholarships for Future Collector Car Technicians, Marking Five Years of Building Career Pathways

Scholarship funding increases 200 percent as nonprofit reaches a milestone in developing the next generation of collector car technicians.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after launching to build career pathways into the collector car community, the Piston Foundation today announced it has doubled its annual scholarship program, awarding 60 scholarships totaling $160,000 for the 2026–27 academic year. The milestone represents the Foundation's largest investment to date in future collector car technicians and reflects growing national demand for skilled careers preserving automotive heritage.

Morgan Moravec sews a car interior panel as part of a restoration school project. Cameron Maguire practices metal shaping as part of his auto restoration education.

The 2026 scholarship class was selected from 365 participants representing 41 states and 100 schools, making it the Foundation's largest and most competitive applicant pool to date. Scholarship recipients represent 19 states and will attend 15 colleges and technical schools across the United States.

The expansion was made possible through increased philanthropic investment, including a $75,000 grant from the LuLuMa Foundation, growing support from individual donors through the Foundation's Sponsor a Piston Scholar campaign, and record proceeds from donated collector car auctions conducted in partnership with Bring a Trailer and 1600Veloce.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we've challenged over the past five years is that young people aren't interested in classic and collector cars," said Jeff Mason, president of the Piston Foundation. "We've found exactly the opposite. Across the country, we've met extraordinary young enthusiasts who are passionate about preserving automotive history and building careers around the cars they love. They didn't need convincing—they needed a pathway."

"The remarkable dedication, craftsmanship, and passion these students bring to their education gives me tremendous confidence in the future," Mason continued. "The collector car community is responding by investing in these talented young people because they understand that preserving great cars begins with developing great technicians."

Since launching its scholarship program in 2022, the Piston Foundation has awarded 144 scholarships totaling $425,000, supporting students pursuing careers as collector car technicians. Graduates of the program are already working at restoration shops, specialty automotive businesses, museums, private collections, auction companies, and other organizations dedicated to preserving automotive history.

Nearly half of the 2026 Piston Scholars will attend McPherson College, home to the nation's only bachelor's degree program in Automotive Restoration Technology. The Foundation's close relationship with McPherson and other leading automotive technology schools continues to strengthen the talent pipeline connecting aspiring technicians with careers in the collector car community.

While scholarships remain the Foundation's cornerstone program, the organization is now expanding its focus to career placement through Piston Jobs, a new initiative that will connect graduating Piston Scholars with employment opportunities at leading restoration shops, museums, private collections, auction companies, and specialty automotive businesses nationwide.

"Scholarships were always intended to be the first step," Mason said. "Education opens the door, but our mission is to help young enthusiasts build lifelong careers. As more Piston Scholars enter the workforce, we're creating the connections that will help them transition from the classroom into meaningful careers. We're not simply funding education—we're building the talent pipeline that will preserve automotive heritage for generations to come."

The complete list of the 2026 Piston Scholars is available at: https://pistonfoundation.org/blog/piston-scholarship-awards-2026/

Download photos:

https://pistonfoundation.org/media/#scholars2026

About The Piston Foundation

The Piston Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers young car enthusiasts to discover rewarding careers as collector car technicians. Piston is turning the shortage of technicians into skilled trade career opportunities by building pathways to success through auto-tech education, hands-on training connections, and job placement assistance in this high-demand field. Piston is unlocking career paths and economic opportunities that will build the next generation of automotive craftspeople and strengthen the talent pipeline for the collector car industry. Learn more at: https://pistonfoundation.org/

Media Contact:

Jeff Mason

(475) 619-2395

[email protected]

SOURCE The Piston Foundation