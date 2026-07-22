New Petrolicious Film Highlights Hands-On Pathways Into Collector Car Craft

Piston Foundation and Runge Cars workshop connects emerging automotive talent with traditional coachbuilding mentorship and modern digital tools

GREENWICH, Conn. and ALEXANDRIA, Minn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Foundation and Runge Cars announced the release of a new Petrolicious film documenting a five-day coachbuilding workshop for Piston Scholar Vincent Ramirez.

Produced by Petrolicious, a Piston Community Partner, the film follows Ramirez as he learns directly from Chris Runge, owner of Runge Cars. The workshop provides a close look at the mentorship, training, and professional access needed to help bring emerging talent into the collector car industry.

Petrolicious follows Piston Scholars learning traditional coachbuilding from Chris Runge. Speed Speed Piston Scholar Vincent Ramirez practices metal shaping on an English wheel during his workshop at Runge Cars. Chris Runge is preserving the art of traditional coachbuilding by handcrafting aluminum-bodied sports cars and passing those skills to the next generation.

Over five days, Ramirez worked alongside Runge to learn traditional coachbuilding and metal-shaping techniques, including fabrication, welding, and metal finishing. He also applied the digital tools Runge Cars incorporates into its coachbuilding process: 3D scanning, 3D modeling, and 3D printing.

The combination is central to the workshop's approach. Traditional hand skills remain essential to collector car craftsmanship, while digital tools can help craftspeople study, design, and develop components more efficiently.

"Opportunities like this help young people see a real future in the collector car industry," said Jeff Mason, President and Co-Founder of the Piston Foundation. "Piston connects scholars with the education, mentorship, and hands-on experiences that allow their skills to grow—and that help preserve the knowledge this industry depends on."

Ramirez, a 2025 and 2026 Piston Scholar, graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in May 2026 with a degree in mechanical engineering and now works in the automotive industry. His existing experience with CAD, 3D design, and traditional metal craft made him an ideal participant in the Runge Cars workshop.

"Coachbuilding has always required patience, observation, and a willingness to learn by doing," said Chris Runge, owner of Runge Cars. "Vince brought a strong foundation in digital design and engineering. Bringing that together with hands-on metal shaping is exactly the kind of exchange that can carry this craft forward."

The workshop is the first in what Piston Foundation and Runge Cars intend to develop into a repeatable mentorship opportunity for future Piston Scholars. The organizations invite members of the press to watch the film and speak with Piston Foundation and Runge Cars about future workshops.

Watch the Petrolicious film: https://youtu.be/fKqzRMsRO3o

About The Piston Foundation

The Piston Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers young car enthusiasts to discover rewarding careers as collector car technicians. Piston is turning the shortage of technicians into skilled trade career opportunities by building pathways to success through auto-tech education, hands-on training connections, and job placement assistance in this high-demand field. Piston is unlocking career paths and economic opportunities that will build the next generation of automotive craftspeople and strengthen the talent pipeline for the collector car industry. Learn more at: pistonfoundation.org

About Runge Cars

Runge Cars is a bespoke coachbuilding company based in a rural Minnesota workshop. Founded by self-taught metalsmith Christopher Runge, the company creates unique, handmade sports cars inspired by post-World War II European race cars and classic Porsches. Learn more at: www.rungecars.com

Media Contact

Jeff Mason

[email protected]

(720) 341-3726

SOURCE The Piston Foundation