PitCrew Cuts AI Guesswork From Financial Compliance With AWS Automated Reasoning

The approach turns hours of manual compliance checks into minutes, with a full explanation behind every result.

LEWES, Del., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PitCrew is a purpose-built agentic AI platform for financial services operations. It verifies its AI agents' decisions against regulations and firm policy using mathematical proof rather than a confidence score, built on Automated Reasoning checks in Amazon Bedrock Guardrails. This innovation reflects where financial services firms stand today. They have moved past debating whether to use AI in their operations and are now working through the harder question of how to know an AI agent's decision was actually correct.

PitCrew's verification layer, built on AWS Automated Reasoning checks. 40 encoded policies across 10 production agents. Review cycles that once ran in weeks now take minutes.

Instead of asking a large language model to estimate whether an output is hallucinated or not, PitCrew converts business rules and regulations into formal logic. Each agent decision is evaluated against that logic and returns a definitive result along with a full explanation of how the conclusion was reached, giving compliance teams a transparent, auditable basis for every decision an agent makes. Automated Reasoning checks, generally available in Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, are designed to detect correct model responses with up to 99% accuracy, according to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The approach is already at work across PitCrew's back and middle office agents. Its Know Your Customer (KYC) policy verification agent is one example. KYC guidelines vary from firm to firm, and today a person typically checks a completed KYC form by hand against the firm's specific rules to confirm the right fields, formats, and disclosures are in place. PitCrew's KYC agent is configured with a firm's own policies and runs on the same Automated Reasoning approach used across its platform. The moment a form is uploaded, the agent checks it precisely, flagging what is correct, what is missing, and what needs a closer look. Each application that used to take three to four hours to check is now done in minutes.

Since launch, PitCrew has encoded 40 Automated Reasoning policies spanning multiple regulatory frameworks and business standards, running across 10 production agents. The impact shows up across workflows. Manual cross-referencing that once took two weeks now takes 30 minutes. New client accounts that required three to four hours of manual data entry across systems now open and verify in 10 minutes. Marketing and social media posts that sat in a three-day compliance review queue now clear in 30 seconds

The timing reflects where regulators' attention is heading. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) gave generative AI its own section in its 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report for the first time, naming hallucinations and bias as risks firms must actively manage and calling for firms to build testing and monitoring specifically around AI accuracy and reliability.

"LLMs give us the flexibility to understand any business process. Automated Reasoning checks on AWS give us the rigor to prove the output is correct," said Rishi Kulkarni, CEO of PitCrew. "That's what makes this work in a regulated industry."

With verification work automated, PitCrew's approach is designed to let compliance and operations teams spend less time checking routine outputs manually and more time on the judgment calls, edge cases, and customer-specific decisions that still require a person.

ABOUT PITCREW



PitCrew is an agentic AI platform for financial services operations, configured to a firm's exact rules, thresholds, and approval paths. It replaces the manual work of bridging disconnected CRM, custodian, portfolio management, and compliance systems. Pre-built Skills handle reconciliation, document review, fee validation, client onboarding, reporting, drift monitoring, and inquiry response. PitCrew's Factory lets firms build custom agents in plain language, no engineering resources required. Founded in 2025 and based in Lewes, Delaware, PitCrew is SOC 2 Type II certified and connects to more than 40 industry-standard financial systems. Learn more at gopitcrew.com.

Seema Garg | [email protected]

SOURCE PitCrew Agents