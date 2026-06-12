Pixelworks and CINITY Partner to Expand TrueCut Motion Ecosystem

Collaboration to Bring Increased Motion-Enhanced Content to Ultra-Premium Large Format Cinematic Experiences Globally

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced a partnership with China Film CINITY Co., Ltd. ("CINITY") to bring advanced TrueCut Motion grading technology to CINITY's premium large format theaters. Together with its endorsement of TrueCut Motion technology, CINITY is prioritizing the screening of TrueCut Motion-enhanced versions of tent pole movies across its premium large format auditoriums in order to give audiences the most visually refined experience available, exactly as filmmakers intended.

This partnership brings together an ideal combination of advanced TrueCut Motion graded content and CINITY's long-standing focus on innovative and ultra-premium technology in its large format theaters — including high-brightness laser projection and advanced self-emissive LED cinema screens — creating a powerful platform for presenting blockbuster films with exceptional motion clarity and visual depth, without distracting motion artifacts.

"We are always committed to advancing the extraordinary experience across our premium large format cinemas through innovative technologies," stated Demond Bian, General Manager at China Film CINITY Co., Ltd. "We are pleased to partner with Pixelworks to bring TrueCut Motion to our growing portfolio of theaters in China and beyond, enabling superior motion clarity and immersion that deliver the ultimate premium viewing experience for our guests."

"We are thrilled to build upon our previous collaboration with CINITY and welcome their contribution to growing the ecosystem for TrueCut Motion enhanced content," commented Sevan Brown, Pixelworks EVP Business Development. "CINITY's endorsement further highlights their focus on high-end film formats and supports the broadening of their global footprint with superior motion-enhanced cinematic experiences. Together, we look forward to delivering the most visually stunning content on an increasing number of premium large format screens to audiences across the globe."

Newly released titles in TrueCut Motion format are expected to begin arriving at CINITY premium large format theaters as soon as the second half of 2026.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks. The platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic feel intact.

The TrueCut Motion platform also ensures the creative choices of filmmakers are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized for any viewing environment—spanning theaters, televisions, and mobile devices—in both 3D and standard 2D.

About China Film CINITY Co., Ltd.

China Film CINITY Co., Ltd. ("CINITY") is committed to advancing innovation in film technology and promoting the deep integration and continuous innovation of film and technology. Leveraging the advantages of China's film industry chain and platform resources, it continuously pushes forward the technological progress and product R&D of high-format films, improves the related industry chain, and drives quality upgrades across the industry through technology. Launched in 2019, CINITY pioneered an advanced integrated system combining 4K resolution, 3D capabilities with high brightness, high frame rate (HFR), high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and immersive sound. CINITY delivers exceptionally clear, bright, and immersive cinematic experiences. With a strong installed base across China and a rapidly broadening global footprint—including multiple installations in Europe—CINITY is dedicated to advancing high-end film formats, fostering technological innovation, and providing world-class screening solutions that make movies better for audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.cinity.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens. For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.