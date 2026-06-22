Pixelworks and Kinepolis Partner to Bring TrueCut Motion Format to Audiences

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) ("Pixelworks" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, today announced a collaborative partnership with Kinepolis Group, a market leader in cinema entertainment, to support the expanded exhibition of TrueCut Motion-enhanced versions of newly released theatrical titles on their Laser Ultra premium large format screens as part of delivering the ultimate movie experience.

TrueCut Motion and Kinepolis

The collaboration aims to bring together Kinepolis' expansive portfolio of premium screens with TrueCut Motion – the most visually refined cinematic version format available – to provide audiences an unmatched viewing experience exactly as the filmmakers intended and without distracting motion artifacts.

"At Kinepolis, we are committed to continuously enhancing the cinematic experience for our audiences. Partnering with Pixelworks to support the TrueCut Motion format on our Laser ULTRA PLF screens allows us to present films with exceptional clarity and motion fidelity, exactly as filmmakers intend", said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group. "TrueCut Motion-enhanced versions will further elevate the premium experience we offer our moviegoers."

"We're delighted to partner with Kinepolis Group to introduce TrueCut Motion to their extensive network of premium cinemas across Europe and North America," stated Sevan Brown, Pixelworks EVP Business Development. "This collaboration combines TrueCut Motion's cutting-edge motion grading for unmatched clarity, depth and immersion—while faithfully preserving creators' intent—with Kinepolis' state-of-the-art screens and commitment to delivering the ultimate cinematic experience, enhancing cinematic entertainment to millions of moviegoers."

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot-by-shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

Kinepolis Group NV operates 63 cinemas across Europe, including Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. The Group also operates 35 cinemas in Canada under the Landmark Cinemas brand, and 24 in the United States under the MJR Theatres and Emagine brands.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 122 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,314 screens and more than 220,000 seats. Kinepolis' employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens.

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.