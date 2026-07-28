Pixi Vitamin‑C CremeSerum Continues Its Award‑Winning Rise as the Breakthrough "Skip‑Care" Essential

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixi Beauty's skincare standout, Vitamin‑C CremeSerum, is becoming one of the most celebrated complexion innovations of the year, earning major accolades from People, People en Español, ShopTODAY, and the Canadian Beauty Awards. This brightening moisturizer‑serum hybrid has captured industry attention for its inventive formula and ability to streamline routines without sacrificing results.

Brighten. Hydrate. Glow. Pixi Vitamin-C CremeSerum is the award-winning multitasker that simplifies your routine without compromising results. Powered by encapsulated Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Ferulic Acid for healthy-looking, radiant skin.

At the heart of its success is Pixi's signature approach to Skip‑Care; a method that eliminates unnecessary steps and focuses on what skin truly needs. Vitamin‑C CremeSerum embodies this philosophy with a multitasking formula that delivers the radiance of a Vitamin C serum and the comforting hydration of a moisturizer.

Why consumers and editors love Pixi Vitamin‑C CremeSerum:

All‑in‑one care: A serum, moisturizer and brightener in one effortless step, ideal for simplifying daily routines.



Innovative encapsulated beads: Glow‑boosting vitamin C beads are suspended in a cushiony hyaluronic base, keeping the formula fresh and potent from first application to last.



Powered by skin-loving ingredients: Vitamin C helps visibly brighten and boost radiance, Niacinamide hydrates and smooths, Hyaluronic Acid delivers deep hydration, while Ferulic Acid provides antioxidant support to help maintain healthy-looking skin.



Lightweight serum‑gel texture: Delivers hydration without heaviness, making it suitable for all skin types.



Visible results: Skin appears smoother, more radiant, hydrated, and refreshed, fueling its popularity across social platforms.

This surge in recognition reflects Pixi's long‑standing commitment to innovation, skin‑loving ingredients and effortless routines. As consumers increasingly seek targeted products that deliver maximum impact with minimal steps, Vitamin‑C CremeSerum stands out as a category‑defining solution.

"Vitamin‑C CremeSerum is proof that simplifying your routine doesn't mean compromising results," said a Pixi spokesperson. "It's designed to brighten, hydrate and refresh in one step and the overwhelming response from editors, influencers and everyday users shows how much people value effective, uncomplicated skincare."

With momentum building and no signs of slowing down, Pixi Vitamin‑C CremeSerum continues to cement its place as a skincare essential; a single product that truly delivers on all fronts.

Shop at PixiBeauty.com and major retailers worldwide, including Target.com and UltaBeauty.com



About Pixi Beauty

Founded almost three decades ago by makeup artist Petra Strand, Pixi Beauty creates skincare and beauty essentials powered by botanicals, vitamins and skin-loving ingredients to reveal naturally radiant, healthy-looking skin. Discover more at www.pixibeauty.com.

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SOURCE Pixi Beauty