Texas-owned and Operated Restaurants Across the Lone Star State Spotlight Local Pride, Community Roots, and Authentic Hospitality.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is celebrating what makes Texas special with the launch of Nothin' Tops Texas, a new Texas-first campaign that puts local pride, community connection, and Texas ownership front and center across restaurants statewide.

PIZZA HUT LAUNCHES “NOTHIN’ TOPS TEXAS” CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE TEXAS PRIDE AND LOCAL OWNERSHIP

Built to reflect the bold spirit of the Lone Star State, Nothin' Tops Texas highlights the role Texas-owned and operated Pizza Hut locations play in their communities, bringing neighbors together over great food and genuine hospitality. The campaign reinforces Pizza Hut's deep roots in Texas and its long-standing commitment to serving guests the way Texans expect: with pride, warmth, and authenticity.

The Nothin' Tops Texas campaign features Texas-inspired creative across marketing, menus, in-store content, door decals, social media, radio, merchandise and television spots. Each element was designed to celebrate shared values and reinforce the strong bond between Pizza Hut restaurants and the Texas communities they serve.

"Pizza Hut has been part of Texas communities for generations, and this campaign is about honoring that connection," said Mike Patranella, longtime Pizza Hut franchise owner and operator. "As a Texas-owned and operated business for more than 43 years, I've seen firsthand how our restaurants become gathering places for families, teams, and neighborhoods. Nothin' Tops Texas reflects who we are and how proud we are to serve the communities we call home."

In addition to the statewide campaign, Pizza Hut franchisees are exploring future Texas-specific experiences and offerings designed to create even more meaningful connections with local guests, including exclusive pizza recipes and state-wide deals.

For more information about Pizza Hut, to explore current offerings, or to sign up for Hut Rewards, visit www.nothintopstexas.com, and follow Pizza Hut on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Pizza Hut Franchisees in Texas

Pizza Hut restaurants across Texas are locally owned and operated by franchisees who live, work, and invest in the communities they serve. Together, they are committed to delivering great food, genuine hospitality, and a Texas-proud experience at every table.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Simpson

Marketing Director at Horizon River Restaurants

[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Hut