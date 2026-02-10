PIZZA HUT PARTNERS WITH BACKSTREET BOYS’ NICK CARTER AND HOWIE DOROUGH TO CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF ITS ICONIC HEART-SHAPED PIZZA

Bringing Together Two Icons Famous for the Shape of their Hearts, Pizza Hut Drops "Shape of My Heart-Shaped Pizza" for Valentine's Day

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut® and the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and Howie Dorough team up to launch The Shape of My Heart-Shaped Pizza. Pizza Hut is making things official this Valentine's Day by partnering with Nick Carter and Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic and best-selling bands of all time, as the pizza brand looks to Feed Good Times and celebrate the return of its beloved Heart-Shaped Pizza. Just in time for the heart-filled holiday, the collaboration brings together two icons: two of the band's stars known for its heart-shaped love song and Pizza Hut, known for its heart-shaped pizza.

Backstreet Boys recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time Grammy-nominated album, Millennium, and continue to wow and inspire fans of all generations with their ongoing residency, "Into The Millenium" at SPHERE in Las Vegas. Pizza Hut teamed up with Backstreet Boys members (and heart throbs!) Nick Carter and Howie Dorough to create a series of social spots inspired by their hit Shape of My Heart. In The Shape of My Heart-Shaped Pizza campaign, as seen in one spot here, the duo stages a playful generational showdown – debating Millennial vs. Gen Z hand-heart gestures. The spot ends with both icons agreeing to follow their hearts and share a slice of Pizza Hut's Heart-Shaped Pizza. Photos of Carter and Dorough can be viewed here.

Now through February 22, fans can order their own medium one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza for a limited time, with prices starting at $11.99.* Whether sharing during a cozy night in, planning a surprise for someone special, or even celebrating self-love, the Heart-Shaped Pizza is an easy (and delicious) way to spread more love on Valentine's Day – however you show the shape of your heart.

For more information on Pizza Hut's Heart-Shaped Pizza and to place an order this season, visit www.pizzahut.com/c/content/heart-shaped-pizza.

*Limited time offer. Medium 1 topping pizza available on hand tossed crust only. Pizza arrives uncut. Additional charge for extra toppings & cheese. Product availability, pricing, and participation may vary.

