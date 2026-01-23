To prove the quality of its ingredients, Pizza Hut invited an acclaimed chef and 8 culinary experts for a surprising, fine-dining experience.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Would you believe that the ingredients in a Pizza Hut pizza are extremely high quality? So much so, that they meet the quality standards you'd expect to see in fine dining. To prove just that, the brand invited acclaimed chef Yanis Yahoui to their 'back of house' to hand-pick from their every-day ingredients, to craft and serve a fine-dining tasting menu to eight culinary experts from across the region. The guests arrived expecting a curated gastronomic experience from the chef and were told there would be a twist, but no one knew exactly how the evening would unfold.

When it comes to quality, we keep it real... as it should be. Speed Speed Pizza Hut hosted a fine-dining Supper Club nobody saw coming.

What happened was a first-of-its-kind experiment: a genuine Supper Club where every dish was connected by one common element which the guests had to guess over the course of the evening.

As each dish arrived, the table buzzed with speculation. The flavors surprised them. The textures impressed them. The guessing intensified. Yet none of them could connect the dots.

Until the reveal.

Every dish, every sauce, garnish, and reduction was made entirely from Pizza Hut's ingredients. The same real ingredients used daily in their kitchens.

Caroline Wylie, Marketing Manager, Pizza Hut MEA.

"We wanted our quality ingredients to speak for themselves, so we stripped away the branding and presented them in a new form. By serving them 'out of context,' we challenged culinary experts to see if they could detect 'fast food', or if the finest quality would shine through."

Real ingredients as it should be.

The event was created to launch the second phase of Pizza Hut's food provenance platform, WhatsInTheBox.me, and highlight the quality of each and every ingredient that goes into their pizzas.

"There are many misconceptions and beliefs about fast food, including Pizza Hut, and we wanted to challenge these in a fun and engaging way", Fausto Pelanti, Head of Marketing, Pizza Hut Middle East, commented. "Fine dining and Pizza Hut are two worlds that rarely meet, but by bringing them together, we used the element of surprise to communicate our quality message with a fresh approach".

Followers were pleasantly surprised to find out that Pizza Hut's Mozzarella comes from grass-fed cows in New Zealand, their tomatoes are vine-ripened , their flour is locally milled in the UAE, their dough is made fresh in-store multiple times a day, and their fruits and vegetables are seasonally-sourced and chopped daily to ensure freshness – all quality standards you'd expect in a fine-dining kitchen, but never from your favorite pizza joint. That's where the surprise lies.

Creative Director, Publicis ME.

"Myths don't disappear on their own. You have to show people the truth. This project finally let us open the doors to Pizza Hut's kitchen and reveal ingredients that also belong on a fine-dining table. Far from the fast-food assumptions."

Once shared, the story reached food lovers around the region, becoming yet another chapter in Pizza Hut's mission to show, not just claim, the truth about what's in their food.

For more information, visit whatsinthebox.me.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EikT4tsgcXc

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867999/Pizza_Hut_Supper_Club.jpg

