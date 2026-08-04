PKWARE Named a 2026 InfoSec Awards Finalist in Post-Quantum Crypto and Data Security Platform

One platform, recognized on both fronts: the data already slipping past your perimeter, and the encryption quantum is coming for.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, the data-centric security platform, today announced it has been named a finalist in two categories of Cyber Defense Magazine's 2026 InfoSec Awards: Post Quantum Crypto and Data Security Platform. Most recognition rewards one thing done well. PKWARE just earned two.

The pairing isn't a coincidence. It's the same argument. Data doesn't sit still, and discovery without protection is just a longer list of problems.

What the recognition means for customers:

One architecture, every surface. PKWARE is the only platform that finds and protects data across endpoint, cloud, and the mainframe through a single architecture, the one surface most vendors can't reach.

PKWARE is the only platform that finds and protects data across endpoint, cloud, and the mainframe through a single architecture, the one surface most vendors can't reach. Protection that stays with the file. Encryption holds in the data's native format wherever the file moves, so it doesn't fall off when data leaves.

Encryption holds in the data's native format wherever the file moves, so it doesn't fall off when data leaves. Post-quantum updates, not migration projects. New algorithms ship through the same agent update as any release, building on the crypto agility architecture PKWARE announced in June.

New algorithms ship through the same agent update as any release, building on the agility architecture PKWARE announced in June. Protection that keeps up on its own. As standards change, the architecture updates in place, so the team never runs another migration project.

"Our customers carry enough," said Tonya Cannady, President & Chief Revenue Officer, PKWARE. "This recognition says something about the weight we take off their shoulders — protection that reaches every place their data lives and keeps up on its own, so their teams get back to business. I'm proud of the people here who make that real. This one's for them!"

Forty years in, PKWARE lands where the next decade will be decided: post-quantum cryptography and data security in the AI era.

"PKWARE embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards run through October, with winners announced at CyberDefenseCon 2026, October 20-21 in Orlando.

About PKWARE

PKWARE is the data-centric security platform for the modern enterprise. Where perimeter controls fail and data moves freely into cloud stores, vendor systems, and AI pipelines, PKWARE protects the asset itself. The platform combines AI-powered discovery, automated classification, and persistent protection that travels with the data wherever it goes. Protection includes encryption, masking, redaction, and quantum-ready cryptography. PKWARE serves more than 1,200 customers, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America, and Fiserv, across financial services, healthcare, retail, and government. Learn more at PKWARE.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences, Black Hat Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE PKWARE, Inc.