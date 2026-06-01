PKWARE Re-Engineers Key Management for Continuous Cryptographic Change

New crypto agility architecture delivers post-quantum algorithm updates through agent-based deployment, replacing the multi-quarter migration model that has historically governed enterprise encryption changes.

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, the data-centric security platform, today announced a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) architecture engineered for what comes after the first migration. The company has re-architected its key management layer so algorithm changes ship through the same agent-update mechanism as any other release, delivering true crypto agility.

The post-quantum conversation has been about which algorithm to migrate to. The harder question is what comes after the first migration. Standards bodies will keep iterating. The architecture that protects enterprise data this year won't be the architecture that protects it in three.

PKWARE's architecture is engineered for that reality. What it means for security teams:

Crypto agility delivered through standard agent updates. No migration project required.

No migration project required. Coverage across the full data surface. Data at rest, unstructured content, endpoint, server, SharePoint, and mainframe, all protected through a single architecture.

Data at rest, unstructured content, endpoint, server, SharePoint, and mainframe, all protected through a single architecture. Full NIST PQC suite supported. ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA. CNSA 2.0 aligned.

ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA. CNSA 2.0 aligned. Hybrid classical and PQC encryption by default. Legacy and quantum-capable systems decrypt the same file. No forced cutover.

Legacy and quantum-capable systems decrypt the same file. No forced cutover. Production deployments at Fortune 100 scale. More than one million files encrypted daily at a top financial institution.

"Adding an algorithm is the easy part of post-quantum cryptography. The hard part is re-architecting key management so the next algorithm change, and the one after that, ships through an agent update instead of a migration. That's the architecture under crypto agility, and it takes both the burden and the risk of manual migration off the security team."

— Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer, PKWARE

Coverage is what separates this architecture from the rest of the market. Cloud-native PQC vendors stop at the cloud; key-management platforms stop at the algorithm; PKWARE covers structured and unstructured data, at rest and in motion, on every environment from endpoint to mainframe.

"Crypto agility only works when it covers every place enterprise data actually lives. That means data at rest, unstructured content, and the mainframe systems that still run regulated industries. PKWARE is the only platform that delivers post-quantum protection across all of it through a single architecture. That's what makes this capability matter to the security teams we serve."

— Tonya Cannady, President & Chief Revenue Officer, PKWARE

For security teams, the operational change is the headline. Algorithm swaps stop being quarterly projects. The architecture handles what the team doesn't have time to. That's the peace of mind a security team gets from security that actually keeps up.

About PKWARE

PKWARE is the data-centric security platform for the modern enterprise. Where perimeter controls fail and data moves freely into cloud stores, vendor systems, and AI pipelines, PKWARE protects the asset itself. The platform combines AI-powered discovery, automated classification, and persistent protection that travels with the data wherever it goes. Protection includes encryption, masking, redaction, and quantum-ready cryptography. PKWARE serves more than 1,200 customers, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America, and Fiserv, across financial services, healthcare, retail, and government. Learn more at PKWARE.com.

SOURCE PKWARE, Inc.