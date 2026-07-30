PLAB Shareholder Alert: Photronics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: How Photronics' Quarterly Statements Built a Narrative of High-End IC Strength That Collapsed on May 28, 2026

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors who suffered losses in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) of a pending class action lawsuit. Those who purchased PLAB securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

From a closing price of $53.51 on May 27, 2026, PLAB shares collapsed to $34.02 on May 28, 2026, a single-day loss of $19.49 per share (36.42%). The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on September 4, 2026.

December 10, 2025 — Q4 2025 Earnings: The Growth Story Begins

Photronics reported Q4 fiscal 2025 results and issued Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $217 million to $225 million. The securities action alleges management painted an aggressively optimistic picture, highlighting "positive forecasts" from high-end customers and record high-end IC revenue at 42% of total IC sales. The Company positioned itself as the "only U.S. headquartered company that can produce trusted masks," as claimed, setting expectations for sustained momentum.

February 25–27, 2026 — Q1 2026 Earnings: Momentum Allegedly Reinforced

Photronics beat expectations with $225.1 million in revenue. As alleged in the complaint, management announced a "second consecutive quarterly record" in high-end IC and issued Q2 guidance of $212 million to $220 million. The lawsuit contends that management acknowledged only a "slight" seasonal Chinese New Year impact while asserting that "order demand remains healthy" and high-end strength would continue.

Late February Through April 2026 — The Alleged Hidden Slowdown

The complaint chronicles a critical period the market could not see. The seasonal recovery that typically follows the Chinese New Year holiday did not materialize. Design releases from foundry customers stalled at the earliest stage of the pipeline. As later admitted, the slowdown "after Chinese [New Year] is much longer than we anticipate." The action alleges this deterioration was known internally but not disclosed to shareholders.

May 28, 2026 — The Corrective Disclosure

Photronics revealed Q2 fiscal 2026 results:

IC revenue fell 11% sequentially to $147.5 million

Total revenue of $209.9 million missed guidance

Operating margin compressed to 20.1% from 24.4% in Q1

Q3 guidance of $207 million to $215 million signaled continued deterioration

Operating margin guidance of 18% to 20% confirmed the downward trend

Management attributed the shortfall to extended new product launch timelines stemming from elevated fab utilization rates, memory supply constraints, and geopolitical uncertainty. PLAB stock lost more than a third of its value in a single session.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises important questions about the gap between internal knowledge and public statements during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: When did Photronics allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from December 10, 2025, to May 27, 2026. During this window, the complaint alleges Photronics made materially false or misleading statements about high-end IC demand, design release momentum, and the expected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday. The alleged fraud was revealed on May 28, 2026, when the Company reported results far below expectations.

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.42%, a decline of $19.49 per share, after Photronics disclosed second quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 28, 2026, revealing that IC revenue had collapsed 11% sequentially and that the anticipated post-holiday recovery had failed to materialize.

Q: What is the PLAB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com