PODD Shareholder Alert: Insulet Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Insulet's CEO and CFO Named as Individual Defendants Under Section 20(a) for Alleged Cumulative Losses Stemming from Defective Omnipod Manufacturing Controls

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) of a pending securities class action naming senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: February 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Insulet shares declined from $236.07 to $146.01 following two Medical Device Corrections, resulting in an approximate $90 per share decline from pre-disclosure levels. The Court has set August 31, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Six senior officers of Insulet Corporation are named as individual defendants in the securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts:

Ashley A. McEvoy — President, CEO, and Director (April 28, 2025 to present). McEvoy certified SEC filings under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 while allegedly assuring investors that Insulet produced "tens of millions of Pods with high-quality medical-grade quality" and that the Company's manufacturing delivered products "at medical standards."

— President, CEO, and Director (April 28, 2025 to present). McEvoy certified SEC filings under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 while assuring investors that Insulet produced "tens of millions of Pods with high-quality medical-grade quality" and that the Company's manufacturing delivered products "at medical standards." James R. Hollingshead — Former President, CEO, and Director (through April 28, 2025). Hollingshead allegedly told investors "it took us years to build a patch pump product at scale with quality, high yield, safety" during the February 2025 earnings call.

— Former President, CEO, and Director (through April 28, 2025). Hollingshead told investors "it took us years to build a patch pump product at scale with quality, high yield, safety" during the February 2025 earnings call. Flavia H. Pease — EVP and CFO (September 30, 2025 to present). Pease signed quarterly and annual SEC filings containing allegedly misleading statements about manufacturing efficiencies and gross margin expectations.

— EVP and CFO (September 30, 2025 to present). Pease signed quarterly and annual SEC filings containing misleading statements about manufacturing efficiencies and gross margin expectations. Ana M. Chadwick — Former EVP and CFO (through September 30, 2025). Chadwick allegedly highlighted "significant investments in manufacturing and advanced automation" while deficient controls persisted at the Acton facility.

— Former EVP and CFO (through September 30, 2025). Chadwick highlighted "significant investments in manufacturing and advanced automation" while deficient controls persisted at the Acton facility. Eric Benjamin — Former EVP and COO (August 25, 2025 to May 26, 2026). Benjamin told investors that "Omnipod 5 is safe, effective, understood to be really easy to use," during the August 7, 2025 earnings call.

— Former EVP and COO (August 25, 2025 to May 26, 2026). Benjamin told investors that "Omnipod 5 is safe, effective, understood to be really easy to use," during the August 7, 2025 earnings call. Trang Ly — Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (July 2024 to present). Ly played a key role in overseeing Insulet's medical and clinical operations and was responsible for communications concerning Omnipod product safety and patient-related issues.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint alleges each individual defendant possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Inulet's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. Each was allegedly provided with copies of the Company's public reports prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections. The action asserts these officers knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed to the investing public and that positive representations being made were materially false or misleading.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under SOX Sections 302 and 906, the CEO and CFO personally certify that periodic SEC filings do not contain untrue statements of material fact and that financial statements fairly present the Company's condition. The complaint charges that these certifications were false because the certifying officers knew or recklessly disregarded that Insulet's manufacturing controls were defective, creating a foreseeable risk that Omnipod products would require Medical Device Corrections.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Each individual defendant signed or authorized SEC filings containing allegedly misleading quality assurance language

misleading quality assurance language The individual defendants had access to material non-public information concerning Omnipod manufacturing operations and quality-control issues

Three individual defendants sold a combined 21,180 shares for over $5.9 million in proceeds during the Class Period

SOX certifications attested to the adequacy of internal controls over financial reporting while manufacturing defects allegedly persisted

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify SEC filings attesting to manufacturing quality while defective controls allegedly produce millions of flawed medical devices, the accountability framework of Section 20(a) serves a critical investor protection function." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PODD lawsuit? A: The complaint names Insulet Corporation and individual defendants including Ashley A. McEvoy (CEO), James R. Hollingshead (former CEO), Flavia H. Pease (CFO), Ana M. Chadwick (former CFO), Eric Benjamin (EVP and COO), and Trang Ly (Chief Medical Officer), all of whom are named as Individual Defendants in the complaint.

Q: What is the PODD class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) alleging materially false and misleading statements about manufacturing quality and safety between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026. Shares fell significantly after two Medical Device Corrections revealed defective Omnipod manufacturing controls, causing substantial losses for shareholders.

Q: What is the PODD lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 31, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com