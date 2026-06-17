PLACE Appoints Emily Paquette as Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Consumer Growth, Content Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions

Industry leader joins PLACE to help build the future of homeownership.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLACE, the real estate industry's leading business services and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Emily Paquette as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Paquette will lead the company's consumer growth strategy, including the development of its consumer content platform and strategic acquisitions designed to expand PLACE's relationship with homeowners throughout the homeownership lifecycle.

PLACE Appoints Emily Paquette as Chief Strategy Officer

Paquette brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling media, marketplace, and growth businesses. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Inman, where she led one of the real estate industry's most recognized media and events brands.

The appointment reflects PLACE's continued investment in building a consumer platform that helps homeowners manage, maintain, improve, finance, and maximize the value of their homes while leveraging PLACE's nationwide network of trusted real estate professionals, lenders, inspectors, and service providers.

"PLACE has always believed that the relationship between consumers and their trusted advisors should extend far beyond a single transaction," said Ben Kinney, co-founder and CEO of PLACE. "Emily brings a unique combination of media, growth, and strategic leadership experience that will help us deepen our connection with homeowners, expand the value we deliver to them, and accelerate our long-term vision."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Paquette will oversee the development of PLACE's consumer platform, lead the expansion of its content ecosystem, and identify strategic acquisition opportunities that strengthen the company's ability to serve homeowners throughout every stage of homeownership.

"Most companies show up for a single transaction. PLACE has the opportunity to build a lifelong relationship with homeowners," said Paquette. "The combination of trusted advisors, technology, content, and services creates a powerful foundation for helping people make smarter decisions about one of their most important assets. I'm excited to build a consumer platform that homeowners engage with every day—not just when they're buying or selling a home—and to accelerate that vision through world-class content, products, and strategic acquisitions."

PLACE's broader mission is to make homeownership easy.

About PLACE

PLACE is a category-defining real estate and homeownership technology platform that partners with top real estate agents and teams to deliver integrated technology, business services, and an end-to-end consumer experience. PLACE operates across real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services, creating a seamless journey from search to closing and beyond. For more information, visit www.PLACE.com.

SOURCE PLACE Inc.