Fully Renovated and Never Occupied: Downtown Annapolis Waterfront Estate Lists for $7,999,000

News provided by

PLACE Inc.

May 22, 2026, 15:30 ET

An Extensively Renovated Murray Hill Listing on Nearly Two-Thirds of an Acre on Spa Creek with Direct Access to the Chesapeake Comes to Market.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 South Acton Place has been listed for $7,999,000 by The Shawn Martin Group, powered by PLACE. The fully renovated Dutch Colonial waterfront residence sits in the Murray Hill neighborhood of downtown Annapolis.

Continue Reading
An Extensively Renovated Murray Hill Listing on Nearly Two-Thirds of an Acre on Spa Creek with Direct Access to the Chesapeake Comes to Market.
An Extensively Renovated Murray Hill Listing on Nearly Two-Thirds of an Acre on Spa Creek with Direct Access to the Chesapeake Comes to Market.

The property sits on nearly two-thirds of an acre along Spa Creek, one of the most substantial waterfront parcels available in downtown Annapolis. A private pier, a 30,000-pound boat lift, and a jet ski pad provide direct access to Spa Creek, Ego Alley, and the Chesapeake Bay. A full paver driveway and a two-car garage complete an exterior package that is rare at this address.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath residence spans 4,142 square feet across three finished levels, each with water views. A comprehensive renovation by Bohan Contracting, permitted and inspected by the City of Annapolis, reimagined every room, every surface, and every system. The home has never been lived in post-renovation. Finishes include a full JennAir Noir appliance suite, Calacatta Miraggio Cielo quartz countertops, Waterworks faucets throughout, Schrock Trademark maple cabinetry, wide plank white oak hardwood by Bella Citta throughout all three levels, and three custom plaster fireplaces each with a distinct design and finish.

"This is warm, modern-day Annapolis at its finest," said Shawn Martin, founder of The Shawn Martin Group. "The renovation was executed with a focus on high-quality materials that are understated and precise. Nothing over the top or flashy. What makes this property truly singular is the land. Nearly two-thirds of an acre of waterfront in the heart of downtown Annapolis, with a pier, a boat lift, a two-car garage, and a paver driveway. Each of those elements matters on its own. Together, they make this property remarkable."

The listing comes to market ahead of Commissioning Week, the annual celebration of Naval Academy graduation that draws significant visitor and buyer traffic to Annapolis each May. The property sits within Murray Hill, one of Annapolis's most established waterfront neighborhoods, within walking distance of Main Street, City Dock, and the Naval Academy.

For more information visit mymarylandrealestate.com/11-s-acton.

About The Shawn Martin Group

The Shawn Martin Group is a relationship-driven real estate team serving Anne Arundel County, Maryland, powered by PLACE. Built on Shawn Martin's decade-plus foundation in real estate, the team has earned its reputation through trust, long-term client relationships, and exceptional service.

About PLACE

PLACE is a category-defining real estate and homeownership technology platform that partners with top real estate agents and teams from any brokerage to deliver integrated technology, business services, and an end-to-end consumer experience. PLACE operates across real estate, mortgage, title, insurance, and home services, creating a seamless journey from search to closing and beyond. For more information, visit www.PLACE.com.

SOURCE PLACE Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Mike and Jacquelyne Love List Lake Tahoe Estate

Mike and Jacquelyne Love List Lake Tahoe Estate

After more than four decades spent creating and living above the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, Mike Love, a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of...
PLACE Appoints Industry Leader Joe Bogar as Head of Operator Strategy

PLACE Appoints Industry Leader Joe Bogar as Head of Operator Strategy

PLACE announced today that industry veteran Joe Bogar has joined the company as Head of Operator Strategy, where he will oversee and support the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics