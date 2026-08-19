Plan A Technologies Appoints Chad Hallert as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran marketing executive to lead brand expansion for the fast-growing software engineering and AI consulting company

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan A Technologies, an award-winning AI and software engineering company specializing in custom software development, data engineering, and technology advisory services, today announced the appointment of Chad Hallert as Chief Marketing Officer. Hallert will lead Plan A's global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, demand generation, and communications as the company continues to expand.

Chad Hallert is Chief Marketing Officer at Plan A Technologies, an award-winning software engineering and AI consulting company that helps organizations solve complex technology challenges and turn ambitious ideas into production-ready solutions.

Sourcing only the top 0.4% of engineering and tech talent worldwide, Plan A helps organizations turn complex technology issues into production-ready solutions. Hallert's mandate is to amplify Plan A's market presence, introducing the brand and its expertise to a broader global audience.

"We built Plan A to be the highly capable, highly reliable engineering partner I always wished I could find earlier in my career," said Aron Ezra, Chairman and Co-Founder of Plan A Technologies. "Our growth has been driven by a very simple formula: solve really hard problems, deliver exactly what we promise, and make our clients look amazing. Chad understands how to translate that track record of technical excellence into a clear market position. Bringing him onto our leadership team is an exciting step forward for our next phase of growth."

Hallert brings more than two decades of experience architecting brands, driving digital innovation, and generating demand across the technology, hospitality, and B2B sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Good Giant, a premier national marketing agency. Throughout his career, which includes key digital leadership roles at Caesars Entertainment, Hallert has steered growth and marketing strategies for powerhouse brands including FICO and The Hartford.

"Plan A has all the ingredients that every marketer dreams of starting with: world-class technical talent, deep client loyalty, and an amazing track record of actually solving complex, high-value problems," said Hallert. "This is a story the world needs to hear, and I can't wait to tell it."

Hallert has been recognized as one of Direct Marketing News' "40 Under 40" and one of HSMAI's "Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Marketing." He has been published and featured as a marketing expert in industry media and has spoken at conferences and events across the country. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he teaches digital marketing.

About Plan A Technologies

Plan A Technologies was created to solve the toughest tech challenges facing today's businesses. Founded by serial software entrepreneurs Aron Ezra and Slav Kulik, Plan A helps organizations analyze their tech ecosystem to identify exactly what needs to be improved across their products and infrastructure—and then builds the solutions to fix it.

Rather than offering theoretical ideas or software that never launches, Plan A combines elite engineering talent with custom-built, proprietary AI agents to deliver fast, secure, production-ready solutions. Its capabilities span proprietary AI agent deployment, custom software development, application modernization, data platforms, cloud migrations, systems integration, and practical technical advice.

With more than 500 successful product deployments completed worldwide, Plan A helps organizations of every size—from ambitious startups to global enterprises—modernize their systems, automate complex operations, and stay ahead of the technology curve.

To see how Plan A turns complex technical challenges into real-world solutions, visit PlanATechnologies.com.

Contact

Full Name: Vivian Seixas

Title: Strategic Assistant to the CEO

Company Name: Plan A Technologies

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (888) 481-4011

Website: https://planatechnologies.com/

SOURCE Plan A Technologies