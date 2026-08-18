Planes Moving & Storage Celebrates 105 Years of Service

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Planes Companies, family to both Planes Moving & Storage and Global Workplace Solutions, LLC (GWS), celebrates 105 years of trusted moving, logistics, and specialized solutions for families and businesses across the nation.

"For 105 years, customers have trusted Planes to move their memories, belongings and businesses. While we are very proud of our long history, we also know that every day is a new day to evolve with our customers' priorities and continue to earn their trust. We're proud to celebrate this milestone with our team members, customers, and communities who have supported us for generations," said President, John Sabatalo of Planes Companies.

Planes' story began with John C. (Planez) Planes, who immigrated to the United States from Spain in 1908 and built a life in Cincinnati through hard work and a strong connection to his community. After hauling ashes and taking on other local jobs, John turned to moving as a livelihood, formally establishing Planes Moving on May 1, 1921.

Over the past century, the company has grown to become a nationally recognized leader, delivering comprehensive services in both household and commercial moves, warehousing, and final mile logistics.

Planes' growth accelerated in the decades that followed, with the company incorporating in 1956 and expanding beyond household moving throughout the 1960s and 1970s. During this period, Planes added office moving, commercial display services, and warehousing capabilities, while continued investment in facilities supported its growing operations. In 1970, the company opened a dedicated location in Norwood, Ohio, marking another important step in its evolution from a local moving company into a more diversified relocation and logistics provider.

The spirit of adaptation has remained a defining part of Planes' growth. The company became a United Van Lines partner in 1981, expanded throughout the Midwest, strengthened its commercial services capabilities, and launched the GWS brand in 2004 as it moved further into large-scale corporate and logistics solutions.

GWS has flourished over the past two decades, offering expertise in move management, hospital activations, hospitality projects (new builds and remodels; port to project), and more. The integration of GWS has enabled Planes Companies to seamlessly serve a broader range of industries including healthcare, education, hospitality, and commercial sectors, complementing its roots in household moving.

Recent investments in warehousing, technology, logistics, and final mile delivery ensure that both Planes Moving & Storage and GWS remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry. Unified by a "People First" philosophy, Planes Companies is committed to delivering excellence across every move and every service—whether for families, commercial clients, schools, hospitals, hospitality, or healthcare organizations.

As Planes Companies marks this impressive milestone, its legacy stands as a testament to forward-thinking leadership, loyal customers, and a dedicated team all working together to drive innovation and trusted service for decades to come.

About Planes Companies

Planes Companies is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with full-service warehouses in Chicago, Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis. As the parent company of Planes and GWS, Planes Companies provides a full suite of services including nationwide relocation, project management, logistics, warehousing, field installation, and more.

Founded over 100 years ago, Planes Moving & Storage and its affiliates, including GWS and Planes Commercial Service, offer tailored local, national, and international solutions. Planes specializes in residential, commercial, and government relocations, while GWS focuses on commercial project services such as workplace transitions, furniture installation, FF&E coordination, and logistics planning. Together, they bring deep expertise and a commitment to innovation, making them trusted partners for complex relocation and project needs across the country.

SOURCE Planes Companies