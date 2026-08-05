Planet Classroom Network reveals 10 global film premieres and features for August

Six new premieres and four curated archive selections showcase how young filmmakers and global innovators are tackling the defining challenges of our time.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, today announced its August 2026 programming lineup, featuring six new premieres and four curated archive selections exploring artificial intelligence, climate action, healthcare innovation, social inclusion, creativity, and human connection.

Streaming throughout August on the Planet Classroom YouTube channel, the films bring together emerging filmmakers, youth leaders, scientists, artists, educators, and innovators from around the world. Together, they explore critical questions shaping society today:

How can AI enhance our lives while preserving authentic human connection? How can communities accelerate practical climate solutions? What does true economic inclusion look like? And how can society prepare young people to thrive in a rapidly changing world?

The August lineup reflects Planet Classroom's ongoing mission to elevate youth voices, foster cross-cultural dialogue, promote ethical innovation, and spotlight practical solutions through powerful short-form storytelling.

"Young people are not waiting for the future to arrive—they are actively helping shape it," said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network. "This month's films explore some of the most important issues facing our world while highlighting the creativity, resilience, and innovation emerging from the next generation of storytellers and changemakers."

AUGUST 2026 PREMIERES

Net Zero Speaks to Andrew Blakers

Can the world run on 100 percent renewable energy without sacrificing grid reliability or affordability? Host Ivan Ransom speaks with Australian National University Professor Andrew Blakers, co-inventor of the PERC solar cell, about how ultra-low-cost solar power and off-river pumped hydro storage can accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

The Happiness Shop

Directed by Brianna Avnell, this uplifting documentary follows women with disabilities in Vietnam who transform recycled materials into handmade products—building confidence, economic independence, and community through inclusive employment.

Your Necklace

Award-winning young filmmaker Kayla Ling delivers a poignant narrative exploring childhood isolation, belonging, and empathy. Inspired by her own experiences, the film illustrates how small acts of inclusion can shape a young person's future.

Can Los Angeles Pull Off the 2028 Olympics?

Filmmaker Olivia Lugo investigates whether Los Angeles can deliver its ambitious "no-build" Olympic strategy while navigating complex transit, housing, security, and infrastructure demands ahead of the 2028 Summer Games.

Late-Night Lifeline: When AI Becomes Someone to Talk To

Gabriela Zavala examines how young people across East Asia are turning to AI companion chatbots during moments of stress, loneliness, and anxiety—raising important questions about the future of digital mental health support.

What If Healing at Home Is Better Than the Hospital?

Sam Sullivan examines how AI-driven home healthcare technologies enable patients to recover safely in their own homes while reducing strain on hospital systems, promoting patient independence, and enabling earlier medical intervention.

FEATURED FROM THE PLANET CLASSROOM ARCHIVES

Alongside its August premieres, Planet Classroom is presenting four acclaimed films whose themes remain especially relevant today.

Who Owns Intelligence?

Inspired by Howard Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences, Juan P. Voorduin's thought-provoking short challenges audiences to redefine human intelligence in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The Island

Director Mahmut Taş tells a moving story of drought and environmental loss through the eyes of a young girl confronting climate change in her village.

Delay

Sofia Macias's suspenseful psychological thriller explores fate, time, and unintended consequences in a story that leaves audiences questioning reality.

Peabody Dance – Valse Brillante

Lori Belilove celebrates the enduring legacy of dance pioneer Isadora Duncan in a visually stunning performance honoring movement, artistic expression, and cultural heritage.

WHY THESE STORIES MATTER

While the subjects range from renewable energy and artificial intelligence to home healthcare, disability inclusion, climate resilience, and the performing arts, every film shares a common message: individuals and communities are finding creative, practical ways to address the defining challenges of the twenty-first century.

Created by emerging filmmakers and international partners, these stories reflect Planet Classroom's belief that meaningful progress begins when young people are empowered to ask difficult questions, challenge assumptions, and imagine better futures.

Together, the August collection demonstrates the power of storytelling to inspire learning, spark dialogue, and encourage action across generations and cultures.

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media ecosystem and YouTube channel connecting creators, youth leaders, educators, policymakers, scientists, artists, and international cultural partners around today's most urgent global challenges.

Featuring nearly 1,000 films created by more than 400 filmmakers and curators, Planet Classroom showcases documentaries, narrative films, dance, music, visual arts, and breakthrough technologies transforming education, climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, healthcare, and global innovation.

Through acclaimed series including AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom elevates youth voices, ethical innovation, cross-cultural understanding, and practical solutions created for—and with—young people worldwide.

Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network