Planet Classroom reveals new podcast on climate change and El Niño weather risks

Seoul National University climate scientist Jong-Seong Kug joins youth host Pranav Kumar Gahadwal to explain why floods, droughts, and weather volatility are becoming harder to predict—and harder to avoid.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is not only raising global temperatures; it is reshaping Earth's primary weather engines—most notably the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) system.

The Planet Classroom Network, in partnership with VoiceAmerica, today announces the podcast release of Net Zero Speaks to Jong-Seong Kug. Hosted by youth climate advocate Pranav Kumar Gahadwal, this briefing features Professor Jong-Seong Kug, Professor of Climate Dynamics at Seoul National University and one of the world's foremost authorities on ENSO behavior and climate forecasting.

At the heart of the discussion is an urgent message: El Niño is expected to become an increasingly important driver of global climate variability and weather extremes.

As ocean temperatures rise, Kug explains, El Niño events are intensifying in ways that heighten the risks of severe flooding, prolonged drought, extreme heat waves, and widespread food and water insecurity worldwide.

WHY EL NIÑO IMPACTS COMMUNITIES EVERYWHERE

Although El Niño originates in the tropical Pacific Ocean, its reach is global. Professor Kug explains that warming Pacific waters disrupt rainfall patterns and release massive amounts of thermal energy into the atmosphere. These disruptions trigger atmospheric wave patterns known as teleconnections—far-reaching weather shifts that extend across continents.

As a result, a single El Niño event can simultaneously trigger torrential flooding in one region while driving catastrophic drought in another. East Asia offers a clear historic example: major El Niño events were directly followed by devastating regional flooding in both 1998 and 2016.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS AMPLIFYING ENSO CYCLES

A central scientific finding highlighted in the episode is that global warming is increasing both the frequency and severity of extreme El Niño and La Niña events.

Key trends outlined by Professor Kug include:

Higher frequency of extreme El Niño and La Niña cycles

Greater intensity and more localized impacts during major climate events

Enhanced influence of Pacific sea-surface temperatures on global weather systems

FORECASTS ARE EARLY WARNINGS, NOT CRYSTAL BALLS

While climate models can now predict the onset of El Niño several months in advance, forecasting its exact intensity and localized rainfall impacts remains a complex challenge.

Professor Kug stresses that governments, businesses, and communities should use seasonal climate forecasts as proactive early-warning tools rather than precise predictions. Timely forecast data can directly inform:

Flood preparedness and urban infrastructure management

Reservoir and municipal water planning

Agricultural planting cycles and food security strategies

Emergency management and disaster risk reduction

"Professor Kug reminds us that climate change isn't only raising temperatures—it is reshaping the systems that drive weather around the world," said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom. "Understanding those changes is essential if communities are going to prepare for what's ahead. The more we understand climate risks, the better prepared we are to build resilient communities."

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

Net Zero Speaks to Jong-Seong Kug premieres August 17, 2026, on VoiceAmerica and major podcast platforms via the Planet Classroom Network.

Listen here

CREDITS

Host: Pranav Kumar Gahadwal

Guest: Professor Jong-Seong Kug

Producer/Editor: Sam Sullivan

Production Coordinator: Sam Burns

Art Direction: Emily Brooks

About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is Planet Classroom's acclaimed climate interview series produced in partnership with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement. Through conversations between youth climate leaders and leading scientists, policymakers, innovators, and environmental experts, the series explores the solutions, challenges, and breakthroughs shaping the global transition to net zero.

About the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement mobilizes young people worldwide to advance climate solutions, support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and protect threatened ecosystems through education, advocacy, and youth engagement.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network