Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

System-wide same club sales increased 1.7%

Repurchased and retired approximately $200M of Class A common stock

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 7.1% to $365.2 million.

System-wide same club sales increased 1.7%.

System-wide sales increased $66.6 million to $1.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $67.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $58.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $9.1 million to $67.4 million, compared to $58.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income ( 1 ) decreased $4.1 million to $68.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share (1) , compared to $72.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

decreased $4.1 million to $68.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share , compared to $72.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $5.1 million to $152.8 million from $147.6 million in the prior year period.

increased $5.1 million to $152.8 million from $147.6 million in the prior year period. 23 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, which included 21 franchisee-owned and 2 corporate-owned clubs, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,930 as of June 30, 2026.

Repurchased and retired approximately 4.0 million shares of Class A common stock for $200.0 million.

Cash and marketable securities of $544.4 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $298.3 million, restricted cash of $72.9 million and marketable securities of $173.2 million as of June 30, 2026.

"During the second quarter, we made important progress advancing our strategies to reignite sustainable member growth," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving quickly with several actions to clearly communicate our differentiated welcoming, non-intimidating environment in the immediate term, while we work in parallel to develop a new marketing campaign that sets the brand up for success with a broader audience in the coming months. At the same time, we initiated and expanded tests around pricing, member experience, and retention, and look forward to applying the learnings to enhance our future performance. We concluded the second quarter with the appointment of Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as Chief Financial Officer & President, International. We are thrilled to have someone of Sudhanshu's caliber on the team with his deep global leadership experience and I look forward to partnering with him to deliver meaningful value for our members, franchisees, and shareholders."





















1 Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, diluted are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, total revenue increased $24.3 million or 7.1% to $365.2 million from $340.9 million in the prior year period. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $16.1 million or 13.5% to $135.8 million from $119.7 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to a $10.1 million increase in National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue from a 1% rate increase to NAF contributions from 2% to 3% for 2026. Royalty revenue also increased $4.7 million, of which $1.7 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 1.7%, $2.5 million was attributable to new clubs opened since April 1, 2025 before moving into the same club sales base and $0.5 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. Additionally, there was a $1.3 million increase in franchise and other fees.

Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased $4.9 million or 3.5% to $143.9 million from $139.0 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to $5.0 million from new clubs opened since April 1, 2025 before moving into the same club sales base and $4.8 million from the corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, including $3.0 million attributable to a same club sales increase of 1.7% and $1.6 million attributable to other fees. This increase was partially offset by $4.9 million of lower revenue attributable to the eight clubs located in California that the Company sold to a franchisee in August 2025.

Equipment segment revenue increased $3.4 million or 4.1% to $85.6 million from $82.2 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to $1.7 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs and $1.6 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned clubs. In the three months ended June 30, 2026, we had equipment sales to 21 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 19 in the same period last year.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents our Adjusted EBITDA broken out by the Company's reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was as follows:

Franchise Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.2 million or 6.1% to $91.7 million from $86.5 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to higher NAF and franchise revenue of $10.1 million and $6.0 million, respectively, as described above, partially offset by $10.1 million of higher NAF expense and $0.4 million of higher selling, general and administrative expense.

Corporate-owned clubs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.9 million or 1.6% to $57.5 million from $56.6 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to $1.6 million from clubs included in the same club sales base and $0.4 million of lower selling, general and administrative expenses primarily from the closure of the Company's Florida Corporate Support Center in the prior year period, partially offset by $1.3 million of lower adjusted EBITDA attributable to the eight clubs located in California that the Company sold to a franchisee in August 2025.

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.1 million or 8.0% to $24.3 million from $26.4 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily attributable to the timing of replacement equipment discounts, partially offset by higher equipment sales to new and existing franchisee-owned clubs.

2026 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2026, the Company is reiterating the following expectations:

System-wide same club sales growth of approximately 1%

Revenue to increase approximately 7%

Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 6%

New equipment placements of approximately 150 to 160 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide new club openings of approximately 180 to 190 locations

Capital expenditures to increase approximately 10% to 15%

Depreciation and amortization to increase approximately 10%

The Company is also updating the following expectations:

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase approximately 6% (previously approximately 4%), based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 77.0 million (previously approximately 79.0 million), inclusive of the shares repurchased through the second quarter of 2026

Net interest expense to be approximately $115.0 million (previously approximately $111.0 million)

Adjusted net income to decrease approximately 3% (previously approximately 2%)

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same club sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same club sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from clubs that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same club sales base to include those clubs that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same club sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on August 6, 2026 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,930 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2026 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and club growth, share repurchases and the timing thereof, ability to deliver future shareholder value, the impact of tariffs and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "assumption," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Franchise $ 102,856

$ 96,877

$ 205,105

$ 190,117 National advertising fund revenue 32,922

22,781

65,140

44,721 Franchise segment 135,778

119,658

270,245

234,838 Corporate-owned clubs 143,862

138,989

284,484

272,658 Equipment 85,583

82,232

147,730

110,045 Total revenue 365,223

340,879

702,459

617,541 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 64,495

59,423

109,836

81,908 Club operations 81,698

77,437

169,892

159,117 Selling, general and administrative 34,406

35,511

68,556

69,818 National advertising fund expense 32,922

22,777

65,140

44,721 Depreciation and amortization 40,143

38,429

80,394

76,710 Other (gains) losses, net (12,254)

4,900

(13,841)

3,663 Total operating costs and expenses 241,410

238,477

479,977

435,937 Income from operations 123,813

102,402

222,482

181,604 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 5,271

5,690

10,933

11,502 Interest expense (33,401)

(26,181)

(66,368)

(52,378) Other income, net 446

1,942

1,061

2,225 Total other (expense), net (27,684)

(18,549)

(54,374)

(38,651) Income before income taxes 96,129

83,853

168,108

142,953 Provision for income taxes 28,513

24,930

47,822

41,146 Loss from equity-method investments, net of tax (212)

(628)

(1,086)

(1,433) Net income 67,404

58,295

119,200

100,374 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 322

276

564

488 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. $ 67,082

$ 58,019

$ 118,636

$ 99,886 Net income per share of Class A common stock:













Basic $ 0.87

$ 0.69

$ 1.52

$ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.69

$ 1.51

$ 1.19 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:













Basic 77,030

83,861

78,296

84,015 Diluted 77,146

84,065

78,455

84,233





Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 298,265

$ 345,652 Restricted cash

72,945

66,304 Short-term marketable securities

102,493

106,761 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $35 and $428 as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

65,618

70,431 Inventory

9,221

7,581 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

9,556

— Prepaid expenses

24,686

24,605 Other receivables

43,513

34,094 Income tax receivable and prepayments

1,790

2,958 Total current assets

628,087

658,386 Long-term marketable securities

70,671

88,263 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $25,447 and $24,424 as of June 30,

2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

56,500

69,700 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $509,156 and $453,852, as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

466,465

466,747 Right-of-use assets, net

404,678

409,320 Intangible assets, net

270,370

286,409 Goodwill

712,331

712,450 Deferred income taxes

376,658

406,724 Other assets, net

19,185

5,396 Total assets

$ 3,004,945

$ 3,103,395 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 25,750

$ 23,875 Borrowings under Variable Funding Notes

75,000

— Accounts payable

52,186

39,683 Accrued expenses

63,385

75,371 Equipment deposits

7,305

10,165 Deferred revenue, current

80,852

58,593 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

38,441

55,518 Other current liabilities

53,595

49,285 Total current liabilities

396,514

312,490 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,448,282

2,458,379 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

415,568

419,120 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

30,217

29,657 Deferred tax liabilities

968

1,177 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

322,925

360,273 Other liabilities

5,209

5,677 Total noncurrent liabilities

3,223,169

3,274,283 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 75,197 and 80,446

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

8

8 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 316 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

—

— Additional paid in capital

630,297

623,333 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(836)

1,311 Accumulated deficit

(1,242,206)

(1,107,429) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(612,737)

(482,777) Non-controlling interests

(2,001)

(601) Total stockholders' deficit

(614,738)

(483,378) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,004,945

$ 3,103,395









Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 119,200

$ 100,374 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 80,394

76,710 Equity-based compensation expense 6,270

6,138 Deferred tax expense 29,875

27,619 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,919

2,639 Accretion of marketable securities discount (200)

(837) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax 1,086

1,433 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment (1,221)

(1,139) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment 1,023

4,603 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability —

(1,294) Gain on sale of equity-method investment (12,541)

— Gain on insurance proceeds —

(1,460) Other (1,652)

210 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 5,336

4,747 Inventory (1,598)

1,799 Other assets and other current assets 2,370

(5,400) Restricted assets - national advertising fund (9,556)

(9,023) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (894)

1,317 Other liabilities and other current liabilities 68

(427) Income taxes 1,498

(4,753) Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements (54,424)

(52,740) Equipment deposits (2,854)

6,009 Deferred revenue 22,927

13,770 Leases 5,423

7,599 Net cash provided by operating activities 193,449

177,894 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (67,425)

(58,801) Insurance proceeds for property and equipment —

2,053 Payment of deferred consideration for acquired clubs —

(1,539) Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment 24,264

— Purchases of marketable securities (41,252)

(81,958) Maturities of marketable securities 62,509

71,954 Issuance of note receivable, related party (20,647)

(2,639) Other investing activity (37)

(32) Net cash used in investing activities (42,588)

(70,962) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Variable Funding Notes 75,000

— Repayment of long-term debt (11,000)

(11,250) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs (141)

— Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock 856

1,177 Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock (251,254)

(52,085) Principal payments on capital lease obligations (100)

(51) Payment of share repurchase excise tax (4,152)

(2,549) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings (659)

(1,331) Net cash used in financing activities (191,450)

(66,089) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (157)

1,658 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,746)

42,501 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 411,956

349,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 371,210

$ 392,175 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 62,541

$ 50,067 Net cash paid for income taxes $ 16,462

$ 18,285 Non-cash investing activities:





Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 19,668

$ 16,667

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA as we use this measure to evaluate our operating performance and we believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors. Our Board of Directors uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. Our Chief Operating Decision Maker also uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA specific to each of our three reportable segments, to assess the financial performance of and allocate resources to our segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Corporate overhead costs not directly attributable to any individual segment are not allocated to the three segments and are included in Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA within Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 67,404

$ 58,295

$ 119,200

$ 100,374 Interest income (5,271)

(5,690)

(10,933)

(11,502) Interest expense 33,401

26,181

66,368

52,378 Provision for income taxes 28,513

24,930

47,822

41,146 Depreciation and amortization 40,143

38,429

80,394

76,710 EBITDA 164,190

142,145

302,851

259,106 Severance costs(1) —

52

—

649 Executive transition costs(2) 735

1,406

1,577

2,447 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 521

4,311

1,023

4,603 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (618)

(578)

(1,221)

(1,139) Insurance recovery(3) —

—

—

(1,636) Lease closure expenses, net(4) —

1,067

—

1,067 Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) —

(1,210)

—

(1,294) Gain on sale of equity method investment(6) (12,541)

—

(12,541)

— Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(7) 240

240

480

480 Other(8) 226

176

452

331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,753

$ 147,609

$ 292,621

$ 264,614



(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with executive leadership transitions. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, amounts represent costs associated with the departure of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and costs associated with the search for and equity-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, amounts represent costs for equity-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents a gain related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents a gain related to the sale of the Company's equity method investment in Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. (7) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (8) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

A reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Adjusted EBITDA













Franchise segment $ 91,737

$ 86,502

$ 186,458

$ 171,367 Corporate-owned clubs segment 57,481

56,598

103,966

102,447 Equipment segment 24,326

26,435

43,793

33,877 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 173,544

169,535

334,217

307,691 Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA(1) (20,791)

(21,926)

(41,596)

(43,077) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 152,753

$ 147,609

$ 292,621

$ 264,614



(1) Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA includes adjusted corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment and thus are unallocated. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA plus the Adjusted EBITDA of corporate and other is equal to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "—Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 67,404

$ 58,295

$ 119,200

$ 100,374 Provision for income taxes 28,513

24,930

47,822

41,146 Severance costs(1) —

52

—

649 Executive transition costs(2) 735

1,406

1,577

2,447 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 521

4,311

1,023

4,603 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (618)

(578)

(1,221)

(1,139) Insurance recovery(3) —

—

—

(1,636) Lease closure expenses, net(4) —

1,067

—

1,067 Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) —

(1,210)

—

(1,294) Gain on sale of equity method investment(6) (12,541)

—

(12,541)

— Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(7) 240

240

480

480 Other(8) 226

176

452

331 Purchase accounting amortization(9) 8,019

9,178

16,039

18,356 Adjusted income before income taxes 92,499

97,867

172,831

165,384 Adjusted income taxes(10) 24,050

25,299

44,936

42,752 Adjusted net income $ 68,449

$ 72,568

$ 127,895

$ 122,632 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.88

$ 0.86

$ 1.62

$ 1.45 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(11) 77,462

84,398

78,771

84,570



(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with executive leadership transitions. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, amounts represent costs associated with the departure of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and costs associated with the search for and equity-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, amounts represent costs for equity-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents a gain related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents a gain related to the sale of the Company's equity method investment in Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. (7) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (8) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (9) Represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, associated with intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned clubs. (10) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 25.9% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (11) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 67,082

77,146

$ 0.87

$ 58,019

84,065

$ 0.69 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 322

316





276

333



Net income 67,404









58,295







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 25,095









39,572







Adjusted income before income

taxes 92,499









97,867







Adjusted income taxes(4) 24,050









25,299







Adjusted net income $ 68,449

77,462

$ 0.88

$ 72,568

84,398

$ 0.86



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 118,636

78,455

$ 1.51

$ 99,886

84,233

$ 1.19 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 564

316





488

337



Net income 119,200









100,374







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 53,631









65,010







Adjusted income before income

taxes 172,831









165,384







Adjusted income taxes(4) 44,936









42,752







Adjusted net income $ 127,895

78,771

$ 1.62

$ 122,632

84,570

$ 1.45



(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 25.9% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.