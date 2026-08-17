PlanetiQ Awarded $2.73 Million NOAA Contract to Provide GNSS-RO and TEC Data

Key Facts

Contract value: $2.73 million

Awarding agency: NOAA NESDIS Commercial Data Program (RODB-2 Delivery Order 6)

Performance period: September 18 – December 1, 2026 (74 days)

Deliverables: 4,200 GNSS-RO profiles/day; 500 TEC tracks/day

End users: NOAA, NASA, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetiQ today announced that it has been awarded a $2.73 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide commercial GNSS Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) and Total Electron Content (TEC) data through NOAA's Commercial Data Program.

Under the 74-day contract, PlanetiQ will provide NOAA with 4,200 GNSS-RO profiles per day and 500 TEC tracks per day from September 18 through December 1, 2026. The data will support weather forecasting and space weather applications across U.S. government agencies.

"With our next-generation GNOMES satellites launching later this year, we will significantly expand our capacity to provide GNSS-RO data as NOAA moves into the next phase of its Commercial Data Program," said Ira Scharf, CEO of PlanetiQ. Post this

The award serves as a bridge between NOAA's current Radio Occultation Data Buy 2 (RODB-2) program and the new Space-Based Environmental Monitoring (SBEM) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), which is expected to be awarded later this year.

"We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality GNSS-RO and ionospheric data to NOAA under this contract," said Ira Scharf, CEO of PlanetiQ. "With our next-generation GNOMES satellites launching later this year, we will significantly expand our capacity to provide GNSS-RO data as NOAA moves into the next phase of its Commercial Data Program."

PlanetiQ is preparing to add satellites to its GNOMES satellite constellation, with multiple next-generation satellites expected to launch later this year, positioning PlanetiQ to provide significantly greater data capacity for the next phase of NOAA's Commercial Data Program, SBEM. The new satellites have completed manufacturing and testing and are progressing through final preparations for launch. Once deployed, the additional satellites will significantly increase PlanetiQ's capacity to provide GNSS-RO observations used in numerical weather prediction models worldwide.

PlanetiQ's GNOMES satellites use the company's proprietary Pyxis sensor to collect high-quality atmospheric observations from low Earth orbit. PlanetiQ provides GNSS-RO data to leading operational weather agencies, including NOAA, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the UK Met Office, where the data are used in numerical weather prediction models. The constellation also provides ionospheric measurements and other space-based observations for government, defense, weather and research applications.

NOAA announced the award in a statement on August 13 as part of its Commercial Data Program's RODB-2 Delivery Order 6. NOAA stated that the commercial data will be used by NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy for numerical weather prediction and space weather applications.

About PlanetiQ

PlanetiQ provides the highest-quality GNSS radio occultation (RO) data available from a commercial constellation of satellites, offering unmatched temporal and spatial resolution. The data drive accurate, high-impact weather and climate forecast models, helping improve Numerical Weather Prediction and AI forecasts, safeguard lives and property from severe weather. In 2025, PlanetiQ was awarded NOAA's largest-ever contract for satellite weather data, valued at $24.3 million. PlanetiQ is a space-tech company that serves the most mission-critical government, defense, and industry leaders, including international weather agencies, enabling more resilient operations across sectors. Founded in 2015 and privately owned, PlanetiQ designs, builds, and operates the preeminent commercial constellation of GNSS-RO satellites, setting the standard for precision and reliability in atmospheric monitoring.

SOURCE PlanetiQ