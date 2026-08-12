PlanetiQ Completes Major Milestone for Next-Generation of GNOMES Satellites

New satellites will expand PlanetiQ's commercial GNSS radio occultation constellation

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetiQ today announced that its next-generation GNOMES satellites have completed a major milestone and are progressing through final preparations ahead of launch later this year.

Satellite manufacturing and testing have been successfully completed, marking a significant step toward deployment of the company's next-generation satellites and their advanced GNSS radio occultation (GNSS-RO) sensing capabilities. The spacecraft are expected to be shipped for launch integration in the coming weeks.

"This milestone represents an important step toward delivering more atmospheric observations to our customers around the world," said Chris McCormick, Chairman, President, and Founder of PlanetiQ. Post this

Once deployed and commissioned, the satellites will further expand PlanetiQ's industry-leading atmospheric sensing constellation, increasing the availability of GNSS-RO observations for customers worldwide. The additional satellites will significantly increase the number of daily atmospheric profiles available across the globe, providing weather agencies, researchers, and commercial organizations with more observations to support weather forecasting, space weather, and environmental intelligence applications.

"This milestone represents an important step toward delivering more atmospheric observations to our customers around the world," said Chris McCormick, Chairman, President, and Founder of PlanetiQ. "By expanding our constellation, we will increase the availability of the highest-precision GNSS-RO profiles available, supporting more accurate weather forecasts, enhanced situational awareness, and better informed decision-making."

GNSS-RO observations are widely recognized for their accuracy, global coverage, and ability to improve numerical weather prediction models. By increasing the volume and availability of these measurements, PlanetiQ will provide customers with additional data to help enhance forecast performance and environmental awareness.

FAQs

How will the new satellites expand atmospheric observation coverage?

The new satellites will increase the availability of GNSS radio occultation (GNSS-RO) observations by expanding PlanetiQ's on-orbit sensing capacity. As additional satellites are added to the constellation, PlanetiQ's Pyxis sensors can simultaneously track more GNSS signals around the globe, increasing both the volume and geographic distribution of atmospheric measurements available to customers.

PlanetiQ satellites simultaneously track signals from all four major GNSS constellations—GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo—and utilize a wide ±75-degree limb-sounding field of view. These capabilities allow each satellite to observe more GNSS transmitters at the same time, creating more radio occultation opportunities and enabling PlanetiQ to produce more GNSS-RO observations per hour than other RO constellations.

Why are PlanetiQ's GNSS-RO observations considered the highest-precision available?

PlanetiQ's GNSS radio occultation (GNSS-RO) observations are considered the highest-precision available because of the exceptionally high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of the measurements and the high-rate sampling enabled by the proprietary Pyxis receiver's high-accuracy oscillator and the satellite's bespoke antenna design. Together, these capabilities maximize the information obtained from every radio occultation event, enabling the retrieval of highly detailed atmospheric profiles for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and environmental intelligence applications.

Who uses PlanetiQ's atmospheric observations and data products?

PlanetiQ GNSS-RO data is used by top numerical weather prediction centers worldwide, including NOAA, ECMWF, and the UK Met Office. The data is available through NASA's CSDA program for qualified researchers that use GNSS-RO and GNSS-PRO data to investigate the atmosphere as well as space weather using PlanetiQ's ionosphere products. U.S. government defense agencies such as the Air Force, Space Force, and Navy use PlanetiQ's data to enhance their operations and ensure mission success.

About PlanetiQ

PlanetiQ provides the highest-quality GNSS radio occultation (RO) data available from a commercial constellation of satellites, offering unmatched temporal and spatial resolution. The data drive accurate, high-impact weather and climate forecast models, helping improve Numerical Weather Prediction and AI forecasts, safeguard lives and property from severe weather. In 2025, PlanetiQ was awarded NOAA's largest-ever contract for satellite weather data, valued at $24.3 million. PlanetiQ is a space-tech company that serves the most mission-critical government, defense, and industry leaders, including international weather agencies, enabling more resilient operations across sectors. Founded in 2015 and privately owned, PlanetiQ designs, builds, and operates the preeminent commercial constellation of GNSS-RO satellites, setting the standard for precision and reliability in atmospheric monitoring. For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE PlanetiQ