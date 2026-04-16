PlanetiQ Awarded $15M U.S. Air Force STRATFI Contract to Advance Next-Generation Weather Data from Space

Four-year contract began March 31, 2026

GOLDEN, Colo., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetiQ today announced it has been awarded a $15 million, 48-month Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract by the U.S. Air Force. The program will support the development and launch of spacecraft equipped with next-generation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) RO, R and PRO instruments and the delivery of high-value weather data to the US Air Force.

The mission will focus on advancing GNSS-RO (radio occultation), GNSS-PRO (polarimetric radio occultation), and GNSS-R (reflectometry) capabilities. In addition, the program includes the development of advanced data assimilation techniques to integrate enhanced GNSS-PRO data into Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models, improving forecast accuracy and enabling new insights into atmospheric conditions.

"This award represents a major step forward in delivering more advanced, actionable weather information to the warfighter," said Ira Scharf, CEO of PlanetiQ." Post this

After spacecraft commissioning, PlanetiQ will provide on-orbit data delivery during the contract period. This will support multiple applications across the Department of the Air Force, to include artificial intelligence (AI) model training, data assimilation, and performance evaluation.

As the largest commercial provider of GNSS-RO data, PlanetiQ currently operates a global constellation of satellites, including spacecraft equipped with advanced receivers capable of capturing high signal-to-noise-ratio (SNR) GNSS-RO and GNSS-PRO measurements. GNSS-PRO has demonstrated strong efficacy for measuring precipitation, a key capability for improving severe weather forecasting.

This STRATFI award will enable the development of a next-generation receiver that adds GNSS-R capabilities, supporting new applications such as ocean surface wind measurement, sea state characterization, and soil moisture monitoring over land.

"This award represents a major step forward in delivering more advanced, actionable weather information to the warfighter," said Ira Scharf, CEO of PlanetiQ. "By combining GNSS-RO, PRO, and R measurements in a single platform, we are unlocking a more complete picture of the atmosphere and Earth's surface. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force to accelerate these capabilities and bring next-generation environmental data into operational use."

About PlanetiQ

PlanetiQ provides the highest-quality GNSS/GPS radio occultation (RO) data available from a commercial constellation of satellites, offering unmatched temporal and spatial resolution. The data drive accurate, high-impact weather and climate forecast models, helping improve Numerical Weather Prediction and AI forecasts, and safeguard lives and property from severe weather. In 2025, PlanetiQ was awarded NOAA's largest-ever contract for satellite weather data, valued at $24.3 million. PlanetiQ is a space-tech company that serves the most mission-critical government, defense, and industry leaders, including international weather agencies, enabling more resilient operations across sectors. Founded in 2015 and privately owned, PlanetiQ designs, builds, and operates a commercial constellation of GNSS-RO satellites, setting the standard for precision and reliability in atmospheric monitoring. For more information, contact [email protected]

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

SOURCE PlanetiQ