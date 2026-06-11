Planon Launches Planon for Data Centers, a Purpose-Built Solution for Mission-Critical Operations

New offering helps operators safeguard uptime, reduce risk, and govern operations across distributed, mission-critical portfolios

BRAINTREE, Mass. and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software, announced the launch of Planon for Data Centers, a purpose-built solution to help operators safeguard uptime, reduce operational risk, and streamline mission-critical operations across distributed facilities. The solution brings together maintenance, compliance, asset lifecycle management, and energy-related workflows across sites.

The launch comes as pressures on data center operators reach an inflection point. The global data center sector is experiencing one of the most rapid infrastructure expansions in modern history. According to JLL's 2026 Global Data Center Outlook, the sector is on track for a 14% CAGR through 2030, with nearly 100 GW of new capacity expected to be added between 2026 and 2030, effectively doubling global capacity within five years. This accelerating demand is intensifying the importance of operational resilience, consistent governance, and integrated asset visibility. Yet the tools traditionally used to manage commercial buildings are simply not built for the complexity of data center environments.

Standard facility management and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) platforms designed for traditional building portfolios lack the workflows, integrations and operational logic required for these high-tech data centers. Data centers operate under continuous, zero-tolerance uptime requirements. Operators must simultaneously maintain critical power, cooling, and building systems across multiple sites, each with its own asset hierarchies, maintenance histories, regulatory requirements, and SLA obligations. Applying generic tools to data center operations introduces exactly the kind of fragmentation and human error that operators cannot afford.

Introducing Planon for Data Centers

Planon for Data Centers elevates proven computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) capabilities to meet the standards of mission-critical environments. Additionally, the solution integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems including data center infrastructure management (DCIM), building management system (BMS), and electrical power management system (EPMS) platforms. The result is a single operational backbone that reduces complexity and enhances control, without requiring operators to replace the monitoring systems already in place.

Key capabilities include:

Mission-critical maintenance and asset management: Preventive, predictive, corrective, and condition-based maintenance across power, cooling, and building systems, with full audit trails and mobile access for field technicians

Preventive, predictive, corrective, and condition-based maintenance across power, cooling, and building systems, with full audit trails and mobile access for field technicians Real-time alarm and event integration: automatic creation and routing of work orders from live infrastructure data, enabling faster incident response and structured change control

automatic creation and routing of work orders from live infrastructure data, enabling faster incident response and structured change control Colocation and SLA management: Transparent reporting, controlled access, and service level monitoring for multi-tenant environments

Transparent reporting, controlled access, and service level monitoring for multi-tenant environments Energy, efficiency and sustainability tracking: Energy use, cooling performance, and carbon metrics at asset and site level to support regulatory compliance and ESG reporting

Energy use, cooling performance, and carbon metrics at asset and site level to support regulatory compliance and ESG reporting Safety, risk and compliance: End-to-end traceability of incidents, inspections and maintenance, with audit-ready documentation for internal and regulatory requirements

"Data centers form the backbone of the digital economy, and they require a fundamentally different operational approach than traditional commercial real estate," said Kimberly Castle, President, Planon North America. "With Planon for Data Centers, operators get a purpose-built foundation to connect their assets, maintenance workflows, and critical systems in one place so they can take control of risk and performance without adding complexity."

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people, and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 3,750 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

For more information, please visit Planon's website.

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SOURCE Planon