Planon Integrates with Microsoft Places to Enhance Space and Workplace Experience

Integration helps organizations deliver smarter, more connected workplaces

BRAINTREE, Mass. and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, a leading global provider of smart, sustainable building management software, today announced the integration with Places.

Places helps organizations reimagine flexible work with AI, enabling employees to connect more easily in the office, and optimize space management with occupancy and utilization data. The integration of Planon's Integrated Workplace Management Solution (IWMS) with Microsoft Places will allow organizations to enable workplace strategies that are intelligent, integrated, and streamlined.

"Becoming a Microsoft Places integration partner reinforces our position as a trusted provider of enterprise-grade space and workplace management solutions. Together, we are focused on creating work spaces that are smarter, more connected and easier to navigate," said Peter Ankerstjerne, CEO, Planon.

"Organizations everywhere are rethinking how their workplaces can bring people together more effectively. By integrating Planon's powerful building management capabilities with Microsoft Places, we're enabling customers to create work environments that are smarter, more connected, and more responsive to the needs of their employees," said Charlie Chung, Partner Director of Product at Microsoft.

The integration of Planon with Places will provide organizations with:

Streamlined operations : supporting optimized space management by connecting spatial data and floorplans in Planon with Places.

: supporting optimized space management by connecting spatial data and floorplans in Planon with Places. Unified experience: enabling employees to manage desk bookings, meeting room reservations, and workplace resources directly within the calendar in Microsoft Outlook and Teams.

enabling employees to manage desk bookings, meeting room reservations, and workplace resources directly within the calendar in Microsoft Outlook and Teams. Enhanced insights: combining the rich real estate and facilities data available in Planon with Microsoft's AI-powered workplace analytics.

The full integration of Planon with the Places Directory is available now.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 3,750 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Planon has a strategic collaboration with Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, wherein Schneider Electric has an 80% controlling stake of Planon.

Media contact

Mindset Agency for Planon

Pat Jameson / Jeff Miller

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SOURCE Planon