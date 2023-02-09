Plant-based beverages processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.32836 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market - Five Forces

The global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (homogenizer, filtration, heat exchangers, filling and packaging systems, and others), type (Soy, Almond, Oat, and Others)

The homogenizer segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. End consumers seek to recognize the contents of pre-packaged foods and experience the same taste whenever they consume them. This becomes possible through homogenization. Most homogenizer machines make use of high-pressure systems to blend raw materials properly. Moreover, the plant-based beverages processing equipment market adopted these processes to speed up the manufacturing line. Therefore, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global plant-based beverages processing equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 63% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is driven by factors such as the introduction of global brands, partnerships of global brands with suppliers and retailers, government initiatives to promote the consumption of plant-based food products, growing awareness among people about the benefits of plant-based beverages, and rapid growth in the vegan population. China is the most prominent market for vendors of plant-based beverages due to concerns regarding the degrading quality of meat and health issues associated with meat products. Such factors will increase the forecast period.

Global plant-based beverages processing equipment market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The shelf life extension of food products is notably driving the market growth .

is notably driving the market growth The need to reduce food wastage has become a major concern for most countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN estimates that 1.3 billion tons, or nearly one-third of food produced worldwide, are wasted annually.

The wastage of products often leaves retailers with financial losses. However, vendors have devised various strategies to increase their profit margins. This will help maintain the product quality, thereby increasing the shelf life of plant-based beverages.

Manufacturers are spending heavily on modern technology and are designing products that will help store these beverages for a long period and help keep the food fresh.

Additionally, end-users in the market are also opting for different types of plant-based beverage processing equipment to store different plant-based beverages such as soya and almond.

Furthermore, many food service operators also use this equipment that helps them store beverages for increased shelf life. Therefore, such factors are boosting the global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing health consciousness is an emerging trend in the market .

is an emerging trend in the market One of the positive trends which can influence the growth of the global market in the coming years is the increasing health consciousness among consumers.

The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health-conscious. Hence, they demand food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calories.

Moreover, key market players have also started coming up with new plant-based products that have lower fat and calorie content to cater to the changing consumer demands.

The increasing popularity of health and wellness products and services, especially among young consumers, in the age group of 18-32 years.

Many consumers are also ready to pay a premium price for healthy products that offer various functional benefits. Therefore, the increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products will help grow the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The chances of contamination while filling and packaging are major challenges impeding the market growth .

are major challenges impeding the market growth Filling and packaging is an unavoidable process in the food and beverage sector.

However, the chances of cross-contamination are very high during the filling process. Food particles can also get stuck, trapped, or clogged in between various components of filling and packaging machines.

Therefore, cross contamination increases the maintenance costs of the processing equipment.

These factors might restrict the sales of such filling equipment over the next five years. Hence, factors like these will have a negative impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this plant-based beverages processing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plant-based beverages processing equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based beverages processing equipment market vendors

Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,328.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Coperion GmbH, Enprosyst Solution Pvt. Ltd. , Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Seppelec S.L, SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., TCP Pioneer Inc., TechQu, and Tetra Pak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

