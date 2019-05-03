Plastic Pipes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Pipes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plastic Pipes in Thousand Meters by the following Product Segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes, Polyethylene (PE) Pipes, Polypropylene (PP) Pipes, and Others.



Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 274 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A.G. Petzetakis S.A. ( Greece )

) Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Aliaxis SA ( Belgium )

) IPEX, Inc. ( Canada )

) China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) Egeplast A. S ( Turkey )

) Finolex Industries Ltd ( India )

) Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd ( China )

) Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

JM Eagle Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Amanco Brasil Ltda. ( Brazil )

) Wavin N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. ( USA )

) North American Pipe Corporation ( USA )

) Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)

Pipelife International GmbH ( Austria )

) Plastika AS ( Slovakia )

) Polypipe Plc (UK)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd ( Japan )

) Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Tessenderlo Group ( Belgium )

) Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Uponor Infra Oy ( Finland )

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

3. PIPES & MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 274 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 322)

The United States (56)

(56) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (170)

(170) France (4)

(4)

Germany (30)

(30)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (16)

(16)

Spain (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (99)

(99) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (67)

(Excluding Japan) (67) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (6)

(6) Africa (6)



