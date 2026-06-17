Platform9 Launches Cloud Solution Provider Program to Give Abandoned VMware Partners a Stable Landing

The new program combines migration automation, built-in multi-tenancy, and 90-day unlimited-core pricing to simplify VMware exits and eliminate cloud downtime.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 today announced the Platform9 Cloud Solution Provider Program (PCSP), a new initiative designed to help cloud service providers transition from VMware-based environments ahead of the VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program sunset in March 2027. The program introduces predictable, per-region pricing and 90-day unlimited-core pricing to help providers absorb migration costs while transitioning customer environments.

Thousands of cloud service providers built their businesses on VMware infrastructure and now face the challenge of migrating customer workloads while maintaining service levels, protecting margins, and avoiding costly infrastructure refreshes. Platform9's Cloud Solution Provider Program provides a stable landing spot that enables providers to continue operating multi-tenant cloud environments on existing hardware while modernizing their service offerings.

"Cloud service providers are being compelled to make one of the most significant infrastructure transitions in years while continuing to support their customers without interruption," said Rich Phillips, Vice President of Sales at Platform9. "We've built the Platform9 Cloud Solution Provider Program around a simple principle: be a partner first. That means providing the technology, pricing flexibility, migration tooling, and hands-on support providers need to move forward confidently, without disrupting their business or their customers."

Building for the Next Generation of Service Provider Infrastructure



Platform9 continues to invest in technologies that help service providers support emerging workload requirements, including AI infrastructure, Kubernetes-based services, and performance-intensive applications. There is no replatforming or retraining costs needed for cloud service providers and they can continue to invest in storage and backup solutions they already trust and rely on.

Core Elements of the New Program Include:

Built for Service Provider Operations: Unlike platforms that require third-party extensions or additional licensing to support service provider use cases, Platform9 Private Cloud Director delivers multi-tenancy as a core capability. Service providers can securely operate and delegate customer environments with enforced tenant isolation, scoped networking, and per-tenant single sign-on built directly into the platform.

Unlike platforms that require third-party extensions or additional licensing to support service provider use cases, Platform9 Private Cloud Director delivers multi-tenancy as a core capability. Service providers can securely operate and delegate customer environments with enforced tenant isolation, scoped networking, and per-tenant single sign-on built directly into the platform. Preserved Operational Continuity: Service providers can continue delivering customer environments without rebuilding operational processes, retraining teams, or replacing existing infrastructure. VM High Availability, live migration, and Dynamic Resource Rebalancing - the capabilities VMware providers rely on most - run out of the box on your existing hardware. Native GPU and Kubernetes support allows providers to deliver modern container services along with virtualized workloads without introducing another platform, proprietary HCI stack, or forced hardware refresh.

Service providers can continue delivering customer environments without rebuilding operational processes, retraining teams, or replacing existing infrastructure. VM High Availability, live migration, and Dynamic Resource Rebalancing - the capabilities VMware providers rely on most - run out of the box on your existing hardware. Native GPU and Kubernetes support allows providers to deliver modern container services along with virtualized workloads without introducing another platform, proprietary HCI stack, or forced hardware refresh. Automated Migration with vJailbreak: At the center of the program is Platform9's vJailbreak migration solution, which connects directly to VMware vCenter environments to discover workloads, preserve network mappings, and automate migration workflows. One early adopter is currently executing a large-scale transition of 40,000 virtual machines, already achieving a throughput of several hundred migrations daily with velocity continuing to accelerate.

"When Broadcom cut us from the VMware partner program, we evaluated every alternative on the market: Red Hat OpenShift, Proxmox, HyperV," said Chris DeFortuna, Manager of Cloud, Telecommunications and Server Infrastructure at Meriplex. "None of them gave us what we needed to run a serious managed services operation: a real control panel, true multi-tenancy, and a partner who treats this as their core business. Platform9 was the only solution that checked every box."

To learn more about the Platform9 Cloud Solution Provider Program or start your deployment visit here.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the enterprise private cloud company, delivering a modern, open, and SaaS-managed platform for running private clouds. Founded by a team of VMware veterans, Platform9 helps enterprises and service providers modernize infrastructure with speed and flexibility, without the complexity of traditional approaches. Its flagship offering, Private Cloud Director, enables organizations to migrate from legacy virtualization platforms and operate cloud infrastructure with a familiar, enterprise-ready experience.

Media Contact

Nicole Silva, VP of Marketing at Platform9

media@platform9.com

SOURCE Platform9 Systems, Inc.