Platform9 Positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Private and Hybrid Cloud Management with Automation 2026 Vendor Assessment

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9, the enterprise private cloud company, today announced it has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Private and Hybrid Cloud Management with Automation 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54644626, June 2026).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors based on both current capabilities and future strategy for delivering private and hybrid cloud management platforms with automation capabilities. The assessment examines how vendors support enterprise requirements including virtualization management, Kubernetes operations, automation, lifecycle management, and infrastructure modernization initiatives.

This recognition comes amid growing enterprise demand for a modern alternative to legacy virtualization platforms and validates the company's approach of delivering a managed private cloud platform that combines operational simplicity with infrastructure flexibility.

Founded by a team of VMware veterans, Platform9 helps organizations modernize private cloud infrastructure without requiring proprietary hardware, disruptive replatforming projects, or extensive retraining. Platform9 Private Cloud Director enables enterprises and service providers to operate virtualized and Kubernetes-based workloads through a familiar cloud operating model while retaining flexibility across hardware, storage, and networking choices.

"Enterprise infrastructure teams are navigating one of the most significant platform transitions in decades as they modernize private cloud environments and reevaluate long-standing virtualization strategies," said Sirish Raghuram, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Platform9. "We're committed to helping customers modernize on their own terms, while preserving operational continuity across both virtual machines and Kubernetes workloads."

As organizations continue to rethink their IT strategies amid an unprecedented rate of transformation, Platform9 provides a unified operational platform designed to support both today's infrastructure requirements and tomorrow's application architectures.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the enterprise private cloud company, delivering a modern, open, and SaaS-managed platform for running private clouds. Founded by a team of VMware veterans, Platform9 helps enterprises and service providers modernize infrastructure with speed and flexibility, without the complexity of traditional approaches. Its flagship offering, Private Cloud Director, enables organizations to migrate from legacy virtualization platforms and operate cloud infrastructure with a familiar, enterprise-ready experience.

Media Contact

Nicole Silva, VP of Marketing at Platform9

media@platform9.com

SOURCE Platform9 Systems, Inc.