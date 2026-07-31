Platinum Equity Invests in North American Lighting Specialist LMPG

Firm to partner with LMPG founder and management team, who will continue leading the company and remain significant investors

Transaction extends Platinum's investment activity in Canada

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today a significant investment in LMPG Inc. ("LMPG" or the "Company"), a leading North American manufacturer of specification-grade lighting solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

LMPG founder François-Xavier (FX) Souvay, W Investments, and President and CEO Peter Timotheatos and the company's management team are rolling their equity and will remain significant investors in the business. Platinum Equity is acquiring the outstanding shares from existing institutional investors.

Headquartered in Montreal, LMPG is a leading provider of customized, specification-grade lighting solutions for commercial and infrastructure applications across North America. The company designs and manufactures advanced lighting luminaires and solutions used in a wide range of end markets, including urban infrastructure, healthcare, education and commercial building projects.

LMPG operates a portfolio of seven brands and serves customers through a broad network of agencies, offering highly engineered, made-to-order products tailored to the unique requirements of architects, engineers and designers.

"LMPG has built a scaled and highly differentiated platform in the specification-grade lighting market, combining specialized engineering capabilities, a diverse portfolio of brands, and a strong network of agent partners who bring those products to the architects, engineers and designers who specify them," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei. "We believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand trends in commercial construction and infrastructure investment."

Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson, who grew up in Quebec City, added that the transaction reflects Platinum Equity's continued interest in the Canadian market.

"Canada has long been an important market for us, and we've developed a deep understanding of its industries and business environment," said Samson. "This is our second transaction in Quebec in the last 24 months, and we are excited to continue growing our presence there and pairing our capabilities with the region's thriving community of entrepreneurs. We respect and understand the local dynamics, and we believe we can partner effectively with Quebec and Canadian companies to unlock value and support their long-term growth plans, which often take them to international markets where we've been building businesses for over 30 years."

The North American specification-grade lighting market is large and fragmented, with LMPG representing the leading scaled specialist player and a significant opportunity to gain share organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"LMPG operates in an attractive segment of the lighting industry with strong underlying demand drivers and meaningful opportunities for value creation," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Dan Krasner. "We see substantial potential to support continued growth through operational initiatives, accelerated new product development and M&A. We look forward to working closely with management and leveraging Platinum's M&A and operational toolkit to build on the company's strong foundation."

Founded by Souvay in 2006, LMPG has grown significantly through a combination of organic expansion and acquisitions.

"I am proud of what we have built at LMPG and very optimistic about the future," said Souvay. "Platinum Equity brings deep experience working with founder-led businesses and a strong operational focus. By continuing to invest alongside them, I am confident we have the right partner to accelerate our growth while staying true to the values that have made LMPG successful."

Timotheatos, who will continue to serve as President and CEO following the transition to new ownership, added: "This partnership opens an exciting new chapter — one defined by discipline, accountability, and a relentless focus on the customer experience and operational performance driven by their needs. LMPG's strength has always rested on two relationships: the architects, engineers and lighting designers who trust us to bring their vision to life, and the agent partners who carry our brands to every project. With Platinum's resources and operational depth, we will strengthen our agent-partner network and deepen our commitment to the specification community we serve. We don't just chase opportunity — we own the outcome."

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

About LMPG

Founded in 2006, LMPG Inc., formerly Lumenpulse Group Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of high-performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, and urban environments. LMPG Inc. is a leading pure-play, specification-grade LED lighting group represented by its brands Lumenpulse, Fluxwerx, Sternberg, Exenia, Pa-Co Lighting, Lumca, ALW, and Vode. LMPG's product portfolios have earned many awards, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, Red Dot Product Design Awards, iF Design awards, Good Design Awards, and a LIGHTFAIR Innovation Award.

Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity