PlaxidityX vCore Wins AutoTech and Wards' Cybersecurity Excellence Award

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PlaxidityX

Jun 03, 2026, 09:00 ET

Prestigious Industry Accolade Recognizes PlaxidityX for Its Breakthrough Vehicle Cyber Protection System

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaxidityX, a global provider of AI-powered security and privacy solutions for connected vehicles, today announced its vCore system has been selected as winner of the "Cybersecurity Excellence Award" in the 2026 AutoTech & Wards 10 Best Awards program. Award winners in the various categories were announced last night at AutoTech's annual industry event in Michigan.

PlaxidityX vCore is a comprehensive Vehicle Cyber Protection system, based on the PlaxidityX Vehicle Detection and Response (VDR) platform, that secures the vehicle's digital backbone from the edge to the cloud. By seamlessly unifying in-vehicle security sensors and intelligent edge management with advanced cloud-based analytics, PlaxidityX vCore fuses detection, prevention and response into a single, cohesive infrastructure.

vCore's most notable innovation is its Smart Edge, Intelligent Cloud architecture - a commercially-viable, breakthrough concept that solves the automotive "data paradox." While legacy solutions attempt to stream terabytes of raw and noisy logs to the cloud, generating excessive noise and false positives, vCore's edge intelligence qualifies and filters data at the source. This slashes OEMs' connectivity and storage costs by up to 80% and eliminates the massive volumes of alerts that often cause SOC teams to miss critical incidents.

"OEMs struggle with fragmented cybersecurity toolsets that generate excessive noise and false positives, leading to unsustainable telemetry costs, severe alert fatigue and slow investigations," said Ronen Smoly, PlaxidityX CEO. "Uniquely designed to address these vehicle cybersecurity challenges, vCore introduces a single, unified edge-to-cloud platform that eliminates vendor sprawl, neutralizes complex threats and optimizes SOC operations."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Award recognizes the most effective solution specifically designed to protect automotive systems, networks, and data from cyber threats, with an emphasis on proactive threat detection and mitigation. Winning products were shortlisted and selected by an independent panel of industry expert judges following a rigorous evaluation process.

Presented by Informa, the AutoTech Awards honor the companies and technologies advancing AI, connectivity, software and the wider connected-car ecosystem.

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly Argus Cyber Security) is a global provider of comprehensive, AI-powered security and privacy solutions for connected vehicles and fleets. With more than 80 production projects across the globe, our automotive cybersecurity experts have been developing advanced security technologies since 2014.

PlaxidityX offers a unified Vehicle Detection and Response (VDR) platform that integrates in-vehicle protection with AI-powered cloud intelligence. This cohesive architecture secures the vehicle's digital backbone, supporting intrusion detection, keyless theft prevention, and data analytics to ensure vehicle resilience, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

The company is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in the USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Poland.

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PR Contact:
Lital Carter Rosenne – Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE PlaxidityX

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