PlaxidityX Selected as Top SME Innovator in CLEPA Innovation Awards 2025

PlaxidityX recognized for its breakthrough vDome cyber car theft protection solution

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cybersecurity, today announced that it was named as a Top SME Innovator in the Digital category of the CLEPA Innovation Awards, and was also voted the Audience Choice Award winner by event attendees at the award ceremony in Brussels. These recognitions were awarded for PlaxidityX's vDome anti-theft technology, which revolutionizes the way vehicles are protected against cyber car theft.

Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Product & Strategy at PlaxidityX, accepts the Top SME Innovator award for vDome during the CLEPA Innovation Awards ceremony held on November 18 in Brussels, Belgium

Unlike other anti-theft solutions that focus on tracking and recovering stolen vehicles after the fact, vDome is designed to proactively prevent keyless cyber car theft before it happens. The solution safeguards vehicles against sophisticated attack techniques such as CAN injection, key-fob replication, and other unauthorized manipulations of in-vehicle security systems.

Integrated directly into the vehicle's network, vDome continuously monitors every command in real time - detecting and blocking keyless theft attempts as they occur. Within milliseconds, it identifies the intrusion and triggers an immediate prevention response - all with zero false alarms.

Beyond its rapid response capabilities, vDome provides lifetime protection through continuous updates, leveraging real-time threat intelligence to counter emerging theft techniques and evolving attack vectors.

Conducted by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), the Innovation Awards program recognizes ground-breaking innovations in the automotive supply industry. Winners were chosen by a panel of selected experts, considering factors such as ambition, market impact, implementation feasibility, and societal contribution.

"We are honored to receive the CLEPA Innovation award in recognition of our industry-first theft prevention solution," said Ronen Smoly, PlaxidityX CEO. "Mitigation of sophisticated cyber car theft techniques requires specialized, real-time theft prevention tools based on cybersecurity expertise. Our vDome solution applies this proactive approach to protect both new vehicles and those already on the road from keyless car theft."

About CLEPA

CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers based in Brussels, represents over 3,000 companies, from multi-nationals to SMEs, supplying state-of-the-art components and innovative technology for safe, smart and sustainable mobility, investing over €30 billion yearly in research and development. Automotive suppliers in Europe directly employ 1.7 million people in the EU.

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly Argus Cyber Security Ltd.) is a global leader in automotive cyber security, providing end-to-end solutions that protect vehicles, components, and fleets from evolving cyber threats.

Protecting tens of millions of cars and people every day, PlaxidityX ensures safe journeys worldwide. Its unified architecture covers theft prevention, in-vehicle intrusion detection and prevention, cloud-based fleet analytics, vulnerability management, and cyber security operations - delivering safety, safeguarding data privacy, and supporting regulatory compliance.

Built on decades of cyber security and automotive research, PlaxidityX's innovative solutions have resulted in more than 80 granted and pending patents. Founded in 2014, PlaxidityX is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Poland.

Contact:

Lital Carter Rosenne

Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827296/PlaxidityX.jpg

SOURCE PlaxidityX