Playlist Launches Customized Websites, a Done-For-You Website Service for Fitness and Wellness Operators

Key Highlights:

Customized Websites is the second AI-powered service to launch on the Playlist platform, following last month's debut of AI Concierge.

In as little as a few business days, operators receive a premium, ready-to-use website with scheduling, pricing, and booking tools already integrated with Mindbody or Booker.

Unlike DIY website options, which require operators to create the site themselves or pay extra for a fully managed alternative, Customized Websites are designed, launched, and maintained with advanced AI tools by Playlist at no additional cost to customers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlist, the parent company behind Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite, today announced the launch of Customized Websites, the second product in its growing suite of AI-powered apps and services built on the Playlist platform. The launch follows the debut of AI Concierge, Playlist's 24/7 AI-powered front desk assistant that helps businesses capture missed calls, engage prospective clients, and convert inquiries into bookings.

Running a studio, spa, or salon requires juggling client care, staffing, scheduling, and marketing simultaneously, leaving business owners little time to build or maintain a website. Yet a strong website remains essential to being discovered, establishing client trust, and converting visits into bookings.

For many small businesses, the available options are limited. Operators can rely solely on social media and app listings, maintain a bare-bones site themselves, or invest in a custom website build—which can cost up to $10,000, with web design firms charging $100–$149 an hour, and still requires ongoing maintenance. In each case, the outcome is the same: a website disconnected from the software that runs the business, leaving schedules, pricing, and booking availability out of sync with what clients see.

The Customized Websites service eliminates these burdens, resolving the core pain points of website ownership: the ongoing time commitment of maintenance, the technical difficulty of building a site from scratch, and the expense of custom development. Operators can get a professionally designed, custom branded, and fully maintained website built with advanced AI tools that has booking and scheduling seamlessly integrated from day one. Unlike competitors who charge an additional fee for a comparable managed service, Mindbody and Booker customers have access to the Customized Websites service via the Playlist platform at no additional cost.

"Small businesses shouldn't need a five-figure budget to have a world-class digital presence," said Fritz Lanman, CEO and co-founder of Playlist. "Our new Customized Websites service gives operators a beautiful, modern site that clients can find, whether they're searching the web or asking an AI assistant. Once they're there, booking takes seconds, with Playlist's latest web booking widgets and AI Concierge built in. It's the Playlist platform coming to life: growth tools shared across our software brands, so operators can spend less time managing technology and more time creating the real-life experiences their clients love."

With Customized Websites, operators get:

A professional, SEO-optimized, and mobile-friendly website tailored to their brand and services, ready to use within days

Full integration with Mindbody or Booker, automatically syncing pricing and schedules so clients can book directly from the site

Automatic bundling of Attentive, a personalized SMS and email marketing integration, and AI Concierge for operators on Mindbody Ultimate plans

Ongoing maintenance and updates from Playlist

To date, Playlist has launched hundreds of websites for customers during a service pilot. Each site is generated by AI in minutes, then reviewed and launched by Playlist's team. Early results are positive, with one beta customer seeing bookings increase by over 126% in the month after launching their website. Operators participating in the pilot also point to the time saved, which lets them focus on running and growing their businesses.

"As a business owner, there are already so many things to do. Playlist put together a website that's clean and user-friendly, which was a huge time-saver," said Laura Carlucci-Watson, Owner of Resilient Alliance Fitness & Martial Arts.

"I'd absolutely recommend Customized Websites to other business owners. Building a website on our own or hiring someone else would have cost us more time, more money, and definitely a lot more stress. Playlist made the process smooth, professional, and enjoyable, and we couldn't be happier with the final result," said Yuna Gansukh, Owner of ExO Lounge.

As Playlist continues to build out its platform for fitness and wellness operators, Customized Websites shows what that looks like in practice: services that work with Mindbody and Booker natively, instead of requiring operators to stitch tools together themselves. Those interested can visit this page to request a Customized Website.

About Playlist

Playlist builds technology to power experience-driven businesses worldwide. Through Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite, Playlist delivers AI-driven SaaS, corporate wellness, hardware, and consumer solutions that help businesses thrive and people discover experiences that bring joy, movement, and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at playlist.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Chapdelaine

[email protected]

SOURCE Playlist