Playlist Launches AI Concierge, a 24/7 Front Desk Assistant for Fitness and Wellness Operators

Key Highlights:

AI Concierge is the first in a growing suite of shared AI products from the Playlist platform. Built to help fitness and wellness businesses handle missed calls, respond to inquiries, and automatically route leads to staff, it helps capture revenue opportunities businesses would otherwise miss.

Unlike generic chatbots and third-party AI assistants, AI Concierge integrates directly into a business's system-of-record, understanding its services, pricing, availability, and client history.

As of April 2026, active AI Concierge users save an estimated 25 hours per month by automating routine client communication.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playlist, the parent company behind Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite, today announced the launch of AI Concierge, the first product in a new suite of AI-powered solutions designed for its portfolio of vertical SaaS brands.

Launching first for Mindbody customers, AI Concierge serves as a 24/7 virtual front desk assistant, answering missed calls, responding to client inquiries, and booking appointments automatically. By handling routine client interactions around the clock, AI Concierge helps fitness and wellness businesses save time, improve responsiveness, and capture revenue opportunities that might otherwise be missed during busy periods or after hours.

Many small and mid-sized fitness and wellness businesses still manually handle client calls, emails, and texts one by one. On top of that, the average fitness studio directly fills only 37% of its available spots, so every missed call or delayed response can mean lost revenue. AI Concierge can help reduce that burden by automating routine conversations and converting more demand into bookings, freeing staff to focus on providing great fitness and wellness experiences for their clients. Among active users of AI Concierge, more than 90% of messages have been handled by the AI, without staff involvement.

Powered by Playlist's vast data scale and the latest AI models and agentic frameworks, AI Concierge responds instantly across channels, answering questions, booking classes and appointments, and routing conversations to staff when needed, so businesses never miss a lead. By seamlessly integrating into operators' systems-of-record, AI Concierge is ready from day one with real-time schedules, pricing, and client activity already in place, without requiring any technical skills to manage.

"AI Concierge is the first product we're launching as a part of the Playlist platform, and it will set the bar for everything we build next," said Fritz Lanman, CEO and co-founder of Playlist. "We obsess over helping our customers grow, and that means putting world-class, customized AI in the hands of operators of all sizes, not just the ones with a tech team."

Unlike generic chatbots and third-party AI assistants, AI Concierge integrates seamlessly into a business's system-of-record, understanding its individual services, pricing, availability, and client history to:

Support clients instantly across web, SMS, and missed calls

Book classes and appointments automatically

Capture leads before prospects move on

Monitor every conversation in one inbox and step in at any time

Customize tone and guardrails to keep responses accurate and on-brand

"As trainers and gym staff, we're always busy, so AI Concierge helps make sure we don't miss calls, connections, or leads during peak times," said Zach Petrone, founder and owner of Rocky Mountain Strength. "It answers questions instantly, follows up by text if we can't pick up, and helps us stay on top of client outreach. It's made it much easier to keep up and make sure we don't miss a booking."

AI Concierge represents the next evolution of Playlist's work to advance AI tools designed for the realities of the fitness and wellness industry. The product is currently available at no additional cost for Mindbody single-location Ultimate subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., Hong Kong, and Singapore, with access expanding soon. Learn more at https://www.playlist.com/platform/ai-concierge.

About Playlist

Playlist builds technology to power experience-driven businesses worldwide. Through Mindbody, ClassPass, Booker, EGYM, and Kite, Playlist delivers AI-driven SaaS, corporate wellness, hardware, and consumer solutions that help businesses thrive and people discover experiences that bring joy, movement, and meaning to everyday life. Learn more at playlist.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Chapdelaine

[email protected]

SOURCE Playlist