PlayOn Sports Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects PlayOn's continued growth and innovation across GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn Sports has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks PlayOn's fifth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, reflecting the company's sustained growth and continued innovation across GoFan, MaxPreps and the NFHS Network, which together serve over 20,000 schools and millions of fans nationwide.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies for their ability to drive growth, create jobs and shape the future of business.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year reflects the sustained growth of our business and, more importantly, the trust schools, state associations and communities continue to place in PlayOn," said Perkins Miller, CEO of PlayOn Sports. "As participation in high school sports continues to grow, we're focused on building technology that helps schools operate more efficiently, strengthens community connections and creates better experiences for athletes, families and fans. This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the impact we're proud to make every day."

PlayOn continues to expand its technology ecosystem serving high school athletics through GoFan, the leading digital ticketing provider for over 750,000 events each year; MaxPreps, the trusted source for high school sports schedules, scores and rankings for over 50 million unique annual visitors; and the NFHS Network, which streams over 600,000 live and on-demand events each year with automated cameras and student-led crews. Together, PlayOn brands help schools increase participation, generate revenue and connect communities around the moments that matter most.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About PlayOn Sports

PlayOn Sports is the nation's leading technology company powering high school athletics, serving thousands of schools and millions of fans nationwide. GoFan, NFHS Network and MaxPreps are the trusted PlayOn brands connecting fans, families, athletes and schools through ticketing, streaming, highlights, scores and stats. Together, every game reaches more fans, generates more engagement and creates greater support for school athletic programs. As high school sports continue to grow, PlayOn remains committed to strengthening the communities at the heart of the game. To learn more, visit playonsports.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE PlayOn Sports